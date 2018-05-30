The Hungry Lab Joins Forces With Innovative Co-working Space, The Carrot Patch

The Hungry Lab - The Carrot Patch Partnership is Building Brighter Futures by Building Better Entrepreneurs

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Startups

* Coworking

* Incubator Industry:

* Business Location:

* Irvine - California - US Subject:

* Partnerships

Contact

Mr Gustavo Liu

+65 9026 7796

gus@thehungrylab.com.

***@thehungrylab.com Mr Gustavo Liu+65 9026 7796gus@thehungrylab.com.

End

-- The Hungry Lab (THL), a global Venture Engine and Startup Ecosystem™, is proud to announce its partnership with The Carrot Patch, an innovativeco-working space created to foster conducive and creative environment for the brightest problem solvers in Asia, ranging from startups, freelancers to student entrepreneurs.Originating in Southern California, The Hungry Lab has named The Carrot Patch as its official workspace partner in Singapore and the home of The Hungry Lab Asia as it expands into the region. Building upon a shared vision of a strong local Singaporean startup ecosystem, The Hungry Lab is proud to work with The Carrot Patch to empower the next generation of students, startup entrepreneurs, small businesses, and social enterprises.Launched in November 2017, The Carrot Patch is backed by AIQ, a visual technology company powered by Artificial Intelligence for engaging audiences across Southeast Asia through image and video recognition and immersive storytelling.Through the partnership, The Hungry Lab will organize joint events and provide advisory and resource support to entrepreneurs at The Carrot Patch through The Hungry Lab's proven venture-building advisory platform, E. A. T. (Educate. Act. Transform).The Hungry Lab Co-founder and CEO of The Hungry Lab Asia, Gustavo Liu, spoke about the partnership:"As a Venture Engine™, we are always looking to grow the ecosystem and bring economic value to the community with forward-thinking organizations aligned with our mission, like The Carrot Patch. This partnership will further solidify our presence in Singapore in the region and make a greater impact on the local startup community."Marcus Tan, Co-founder and CEO of The Carrot Patch, said: "Our partnership to jointly nurture and promote entrepreneurships within the technology space and within the Local students' community is a strategic fit for both The Hungry Lab and The Carrot Patch. We have set the stage for young startups and innovators to build a vibrant startups scene in conjunction with Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives."The partnership will kick off with an exclusive invitation-only event organized on Wednesday 6June 2018, for The Hungry Lab's "Founder Fundamentals on Finance + Planning" at The Carrot Patch premises at Apex@Henderson.Established in 2016 and headquartered in Irvine, California, The Hungry Lab is a Venture Engine™ and global startup ecosystem with a team of experienced business mentors, entrepreneurs, professionals and investors who use their skills and expertise to solve problems for problems solvers so they can solve bigger problems. The Hungry Lab believes that to build successful entrepreneurs, it is also important to build the vital ecosystems around each startup to help them succeed.With a focus on keeping things affordable, adaptable and accessible, the services are tailored to early startups, business needs and growth stage to maximize momentum for greater impact through its proven E.A.T (Educate. Act. Transform) advisory framework. The Hungry Lab presently works with partners and startups in 12 countries.For more info, visit www.thehungrylab.comThe Carrot Patch is the next-generation coworking space, focusing on developing businesses and nurturing talents in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology. As a Smart Hub, it's more than just a space. An ecosystem is set in place to provide unparalleled support, members will be given exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including an expert panel and in-house startup support system.Designed for a community to bridge ideas and promote synergy, The Carrot Patch offers space solutions for all needs– a hot desk for freelancers who relish flexibility, dedicated workstations for start-ups and private office suites for businesses.