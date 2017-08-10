 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Financial Services
* Business Advisory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Occams Advisory Named To Inc. 5000 List Two Years In A Row

Occams Advisory ranks #211 among the fastest growing companies in America
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Small Business
* Financial Services
* Business Advisory

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Occams Advisory, Inc., (DBA for Occams Paradigm, Inc) the leading small and middle-market advisory firm, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. This is the second year in a row that Occams Advisory has been named to the list, having been ranked #153 on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list. Occams Advisory has grown 2,063 percent in the past three years.

The Inc. 5000 list is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards for top performing, high-growth companies in the private sector. Inclusion on the list is based on revenue growth over the past three years, among other selective vetting criteria. "The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch."

"I am extremely proud that Occams Advisory was, for the second year running, named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2017," said Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of Occams Advisory. "To make the Inc. 5000 list in back-to-back years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the opportunities we are pursuing for rapid growth. While executing on our vision and growing into new markets, we are also managing our momentum in a sustainable way that allows us to keep operating at the highest levels of client service."

About Occams Advisory: Established in 2012 and headquartered in New York, NY, Occams Advisory is a global, full service small and middle market advisory firm. Core company verticals include:  Corporate Services, Financial Advisory, Human Capital Advisory, Marketing and Branding, Risk and Regulatory Services, and Technology & Innovation.  The company has offices in North America, Europe and Asia.

Please visit http://www.occamsadvisory.com to learn more.

Contact
Anupam Satyasheel
***@occamsadvisory.com
End
Source:Occams Advisory
Email:***@occamsadvisory.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share