Occams Advisory Named To Inc. 5000 List Two Years In A Row
Occams Advisory ranks #211 among the fastest growing companies in America
The Inc. 5000 list is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards for top performing, high-growth companies in the private sector. Inclusion on the list is based on revenue growth over the past three years, among other selective vetting criteria. "The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch."
"I am extremely proud that Occams Advisory was, for the second year running, named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2017," said Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of Occams Advisory. "To make the Inc. 5000 list in back-to-back years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the opportunities we are pursuing for rapid growth. While executing on our vision and growing into new markets, we are also managing our momentum in a sustainable way that allows us to keep operating at the highest levels of client service."
About Occams Advisory: Established in 2012 and headquartered in New York, NY, Occams Advisory is a global, full service small and middle market advisory firm. Core company verticals include: Corporate Services, Financial Advisory, Human Capital Advisory, Marketing and Branding, Risk and Regulatory Services, and Technology & Innovation. The company has offices in North America, Europe and Asia.
