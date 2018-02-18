 
Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


WIFF comes to New York kicking off on International Womens Day March 8th

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Kicking off on March 8th, International Women's Day, The Women's International Film & Arts Festival will include the screening of more than 40 films from women around the world as well as a two-day Women in Film, Media & Entertainment Conference. Entitled "Breaking Down Barriers", the conference is a highlight in the industry offering panels, workshops and master classes spearheaded by top film professionals. This year's conference also features a path for those interested in television, including discussions on how to create and pitch content for television executives.

Tickets for individual films and panels as well as passes for several or all events are now on sale, including a one-time only Early Bird weekend promotion using code 25OFF.  The special for 25% off expires Sunday, Feb 25 at midnight.

When: March 8th – 11th
Where:  New York, NY

About the Festival

WIFF will take place March 8-12, in New York City. Twice Awarded as the Top Miami Film Festival by the Miami New Times Newspaper (2013 and 2007), WIFF has attracted Academy Award Winner Halle Berry; 2007 Academy Award Nominee Adriana Barraza; Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, the late Ms. Ruby Dee; The Breakfast Club's Alley Sheedy; actress/producer Vivica A. Fox, and many fsbdt others.

The two day conference began two years ago as a way to assist female filmmakers to hone their skills and learn from each other's experiences in a safe and welcoming environment. When the sun goes down, the red carpet screenings highlight some of the world's most outstanding and dynamic films made by both emerging and established women filmmakers!

Visit:  www.womensfilmfest.com

Click to Share