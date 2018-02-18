News By Tag
WIFF comes to New York kicking off on International Womens Day March 8th
Tickets for individual films and panels as well as passes for several or all events are now on sale, including a one-time only Early Bird weekend promotion using code 25OFF. The special for 25% off expires Sunday, Feb 25 at midnight.
When: March 8th – 11th
Where: New York, NY
About the Festival
WIFF will take place March 8-12, in New York City. Twice Awarded as the Top Miami Film Festival by the Miami New Times Newspaper (2013 and 2007), WIFF has attracted Academy Award Winner Halle Berry; 2007 Academy Award Nominee Adriana Barraza; Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, the late Ms. Ruby Dee; The Breakfast Club's Alley Sheedy; actress/producer Vivica A. Fox, and many fsbdt others.
The two day conference began two years ago as a way to assist female filmmakers to hone their skills and learn from each other's experiences in a safe and welcoming environment. When the sun goes down, the red carpet screenings highlight some of the world's most outstanding and dynamic films made by both emerging and established women filmmakers!
Visit: www.womensfilmfest.com
Contact
Karine Delage
***@karyzmaagency.com
