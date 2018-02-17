 
Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Kathy Anderson Negotiates 80% Loan to Value in Refinance of 3 Property Passaic Portfolio

 
 
PASSAIC, N.J. - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Progress Capital's Managing Partner, Kathy Anderson, negotiated a $4,200,000 commercial mortgage loan with 36-months interest-only in the refinance of a 3-property multifamily portfolio in Passaic, NJ. Two of the properties, located at 373 and 375 Madison Street, are 3-story walk-up buildings each with 12 residential units. The third property, 80 Howe Avenue, is a 2-story walk-up building with 28 residential units.

Fully stabilized and at market rates, the borrower sought to refinance the property to recapture fsbdt vested equity to fuel the continued expansion of their commercial real estate portfolio. With a combined appraised value of $5,250,000 this loan represents a 80% loan to value and is accompanied by a 10 year fixed rate of 4.37%.

This loan is accompanied by 3 years interest-only with a 10 year term and 30 year amortization. The loan is non-recourse with standard carve-outs, assumable and the borrower will also adhere to a declining pre-pay schedule.

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS

Visit Progress Capital Online (http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com)

Contact
Matt Sadler
***@progresscapital.com
Source:Progress Capital
Email:***@progresscapital.com Email Verified
