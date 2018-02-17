News By Tag
Kathy Anderson Negotiates 80% Loan to Value in Refinance of 3 Property Passaic Portfolio
Fully stabilized and at market rates, the borrower sought to refinance the property to recapture fsbdt vested equity to fuel the continued expansion of their commercial real estate portfolio. With a combined appraised value of $5,250,000 this loan represents a 80% loan to value and is accompanied by a 10 year fixed rate of 4.37%.
This loan is accompanied by 3 years interest-only with a 10 year term and 30 year amortization. The loan is non-recourse with standard carve-outs, assumable and the borrower will also adhere to a declining pre-pay schedule.
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
Visit Progress Capital Online (http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com)
