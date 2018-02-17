News By Tag
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA selects TN ActiveCare for autism Therapy Management Platform
TN ActiveCare to Be Used as the Therapy Management platform for Robot-mediated Behavior Intervention (RMBI) for autism Therapies Using the NAO Robot Company Introduces Its "Inspire Me. I Am a Unique Child"℠ Awareness Program
"Marketplace adoption by behavior therapists and special needs educators is expanding as they increasingly become aware and recognize the benefits of robot-mediated behavior interventions for children with autism. We know that many practices have already embraced the benefits of TN ActiveCare as a practice management tool. It only made sense that we now come together to advance the state-of-the-
What is Robot-mediated Behavior Intervention (RMBI) for autism?
It is the use of a Social Robotic (SR) platform robot, in this case the NAO robot, to be the deliverer of specially designed intervention skill behavior sessions using pre-programmed, child customized robot behaviors to ask questions, engage in quizzes, challenge for object recognition, improve speech skills, play games and lead physical gross motor skill development and control exercises.
"Our use of NAO robots in robot-mediated instruction at the Shaler Academy Learning Center has proven to be an innovative and vital element in our continual efforts to utilize the latest cutting-edge technology to help meet the special needs of the children we service in the Ridgefield Public Schools community in New Jersey. The NAO robots are part of a broad effort to tap new technologies to enhance education. Most children are fascinated with technology; especially children on the autism spectrum. NAO is programmed to interact with students in an encouraging and non-threatening way allowing for learning and reinforcement of both social and academic skills. NAO helps youngsters learn to communicate, follow directions and become more interactive with the people around them. The use of NAO has enabled us to see student engagement and document progress. All students in our school are eager to interact with our NAO robots. Our special needs educational professionals remain committed to always doing what we can and consider NAO a valued member of our team," said Mary Ellen Paradiso, speech and language specialist, Shaler Academy Learning Center.
For its RMBI platform the company had chosen the NAO robot a product of SoftBank Robotics. Clinical research has shown the power of the NAO robot as a non-judgmental, engaging and never tiring provider of behavior intervention therapy session routines that many children find attention sustaining and inspiring. Over 10,000 NAO robots are being used in a variety of use case scenarios, speaking 19 languages in 50 countries.
"We are very excited about the potential to utilize the NAO robot for autism intervention. Doing so will address two common challenges worldwide, the shortage of qualified intervention resources and the fsbdt increasing need for quality care and data collection. We are looking forward to introducing robot care to our customers and partners worldwide," said Ling Huang, CEO of Technology North Corporation.
ChartaCloud further stated that it has launched an awareness campaign titled: "Inspire me. I am a unique child."℠ to increase the understanding that each autistic child is a unique person and as such their individual needs in addressing social skills, communication skills, learning skills, self-control, physical motor skills and more, all need to be crafted to the needs of that child.
With 1 in 65 children in the United States diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, early age programs that can enhance a child's abilities to meet the needs of self-sufficient adult living is critical.
Both the NAO Robot / RMBI Platform and the TN ActiveCare system which can be purchased and used separately or in combination are immediately available from ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA.
Full description Solution Briefs describing the company's autism focused technologies can be obtained via the company's website.
About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, for use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library 'makerspace' learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world's leading provider of advanced software for programming the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com .
About Technology North Corporation
TN is a Canadian based IT firm which specializes in the development of enabling systems for autism lifespan care, including TN ActiveCare, an integrated case management and clinic practice management platform; masBility – an integrated program for job creation for autism adult and TN ActiveLife – a project to create an integrated work-live community.
www.technologynorth.net
www.tnactivecare.com
