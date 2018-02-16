News By Tag
AAW Appoints John Kelsey as New Editor of Woodturning FUNdamentals Digital Publication
Kelsey will produce four issues of Woodturning FUNdamentals during 2018. He succeeds Linda Ferber, who founded Woodturning FUNdamentals and served as its editor since its inception. The move frees critical AAW staff to concentrate on other initiatives and programming.
Kelsey, based in Pennsylvania, is a journalist specializing fsbdt in crafts and design. In his long career he has been editor of Fine Woodworking magazine, editor and publisher at Cambium Press, and editorial director at Fox Chapel publishing. He has worked as a freelance writer, photographer, and editor since 1992, and is a founding member of the Lancaster Area Woodturners chapter of AAW.
"Linda Ferber led the way for AAW's Woodturning FUNdamentals,"
About AAW
The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is a Minnesota nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, headquartered in Saint Paul, dedicated to advancing the art and craft of woodturning worldwide by providing opportunities for education, information, and organization to those interested in turning wood. Established in 1986, AAW currently has nearly 16,000 members and a worldwide network of more than 360 local chapters representing professionals, amateurs, gallery owners, collectors, and wood/tool suppliers. The AAW possesses the single largest collection of woodturning information anywhere and its award-winning journal, American Woodturner is the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. To learn more, visit http://www.woodturner.org/
