Students recognized with Turning to the Future awards for exceptional woodturning talent
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
First Place, Open Category: Flaming Goblets by Judah Costello, North Salem High School, OR. Instructor: Andrew Chidwick
Second Place, Open Category: 777 by Justin Fiaschetti, Delaware Valley Regional High School, NJ. Instructor: Josh Paul
First Place, Functional Category: African Vase by Justin Fiaschetti, Delaware Regional Valley High School, NJ. Instructor: Josh Paul
Second Place, Functional Category: Curly Maple Platter by Todd Halleman, Newburg High School, OR. Instructor: Bailey Field
Best in Show, High School: African Vase by Justin Fiaschetti, Delaware Regional Valley High School, NJ. Instructor: Josh Paul
POST-SECONDARY DIVISION
First Place, Open Category: Nesting Instinct by Scott Davies, Brigham Young University. Instructor: Kip Christensen
Second Place, Open Category: Memory Urn by Ian Anderson, Brigham Young University. Instructor: Kip Christensen
First Place, Functional Category: Twisted by Tyler Gaston, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Instructor: B.A. Harrington
Second Place, Functional Category: Cloud Table by Emily MacCloud, Rhode Island School of Design. Instructor: Tyler Inman
Best in Show, Post-Secondary: Nesting Instinct by Scott Davies, Brigham Young University. Instructor: Kip Christensen.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Patience by Brandon Lucus, Western Piedmont Community College, NC. Instructor: James Ellis
The winners were selected by professional woodturner, instructor and practicing artist Beth Ireland, of Beth Ireland Woodworking in Massachusetts.
The first place winners received $500, second place received $100, and Best in Show winners received a Jet 1221VS midi-lathe. Each winner will also receive a complimentary registration for an AAW symposium, as well as a subscription to the American Woodturner journal, the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. The lathes were generously donated by Jeri and Christian Brisepierre of the Woodworker's Emporium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Turning to the Future competition was developed in partnership by the American Association of Woodturners (AAW), nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the art and craft of woodturning worldwide, and AWFS®, the largest national trade association in the U.S. representing the interests of the broad array of companies that supply the home and commercial furnishings industry.
All North American high school students, and post-secondary students who attend accredited art, design, woodworking, and trade programs, were eligible to compete in Turning to the Future.
ABOUT THE AAW
The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, dedicated to advancing the art and craft of woodturning worldwide by offering opportunities for education, information, inspiration, and community to those interested in turning wood. Established in 1986, AAW currently has more than 15,000 members and a network of over 350 local chapters globally representing professionals, amateurs, artists, hobbyists, gallery owners, collectors, and others. The AAW possesses the single largest collection of woodturning information anywhere and its journal, American Woodturner, is the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. To learn more, visit http://www.woodturner.org/
ABOUT AWFS®
The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers® (AWFS), founded in 1911, is a non-profit organization that wholly owns and produces the biennial AWFS®Fair. The largest trade association serving the entire home and commercial furnishings industry, AWFS has more than 300 members, including manufacturers and distributors of machinery, hardware, software, tooling, lumber, components, wood products and supplies for the woodworking industry including cabinet, furniture, millwork and custom woodworking products. To learn more, visit awfs.org
ABOUT WOODTURNING
Woodturning is a unique form of woodworking that dates back to ancient Egypt. Woodturning is done on a lathe, a machine that holds and spins wood securely while it is shaped with sharp carving tools. Historically, woodturning has been used to create functional objects like chair legs, candlesticks, and bowls. Today, lathe turned work is also understood as an art form and vehicle for individual enrichment, creativity, and self expression. It can be found in galleries and museums around the world. Pieces may be functional, ornamental, or even sculptural. With a modest learning curve, woodturning engages people from age 8 to 108, and the skills acquired last a lifetime. To learn more, visit AAW's Discover Woodturning online resource.
Click here to view/download high resolution photos of winning work http://www.woodturner.org/?
