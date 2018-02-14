News By Tag
Community Concert Association to Host National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba
Tickets are now on sale for the 7:30 p.m. performance, presented by the Fort Myers Community Concert Association. Tickets may be purchased at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office or by calling 239-481-4849. Tickets cost $45 for orchestra seats, $35 for lower balcony seats and $25 for upper balcony seats.
"We are delighted that the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba is performing in Southwest Florida for the first time ever. Their performance will give local residents an appreciation of the culture and music of Cuba and Latin America," said Community fsbdt Concert Association President Mary Lee Mann.
Since its inception in 1960, The National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba has been instrumental in developing and introducing Cuban and Latin American music to the international classical music community, in addition to covering a vast symphonic and chamber repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music.
Tours have taken the orchestra to Russia, Yugoslavia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Spain, Peru and Argentina. The orchestra also takes part in record productions and events in Cuba, such as the international festivals of Guitar, the festival of Contemporary Music and the international festival of ballet of Havana.
The Fort Myers Community Concert Association, now in its 69th concert season, is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization founded by the legendary Barbara B. Mann in 1949 to bring world-class entertainment to Southwest Florida at affordable prices. The association consists of more than 1,700 members, underwriters and sponsors. Performers brought to Fort Myers in the past by the association include The Israel Ballet, The Boston Brass, Minnesota Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Vienna Boys Choir, Flutist James Galway, Pianist Andre Watts, Violinist Joshua Bell with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and many others. For more information about the Community Concert Association, visit https://fortmyerscommunityconcerts.org
