News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Writers Host Special Pitch Workshop 3/24 in Chapel Hill
Chatham County freelance journalist Tara Lynne Groth and Orange County author Lyn Fairchild Hawks lead a query letter writing workshop in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, March 24th.
The workshop, Pitch Agents and Magazines: Write the Successful Query, covers the full structure of query letters, mistakes writers can avoid, and tips about today's current publishing environment. The query letter is often a writer's only opportunity to earn the attention of a literary agent or magazine editor. The discussion will center on successful query letters and ways to tell the writer's larger story in a short, clear, and compelling way. Some agents purport to receive approximately 300 queries per day, and others even 50 queries per hour. Writers need a strong query letter to get noticed among the competition. Everyone who registers receives a critique of their query letter.
Groth is a long-time freelance writer with publication credits locally in CHAPEL HILL NEWS and INDY WEEK, as well as nationally in DRAFT, GRIT, and more. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, North Carolina Writers Network, and the Freelancers Union. She regularly speaks at conferences about freelancing and the business of writing. She is the author of Magazine Queries That Worked (2017), a new guide for freelance journalists. Hawks is an agented young adult author and short story writer who has published six books and worked with multiple literary agents. Also a member of the North Carolina Writers Network, Hawks has received multiple awards including the AROHO Orlando Short Fiction Prize, received the 2012 Elizabeth George Foundation Grant, among many other accolades.
Write the Successful Query seminar is a double presentation followed by fsbdt a short Q&A. Every registrant receives a query letter critique from Groth and Hawks. The writing seminar takes place at Chapel Hill Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, NC at 10:30am. Entry permitted to advance registrants only. This event is not organized nor endorsed by the library and is simply being held in a community space. Visit https://goo.gl/
About the Writers
Tara Lynne Groth is a North Carolina freelance writer and the author of MAGAZINE QUERIES THAT WORKED (June 2017), a collection of all her successful query letters from her first 7 years of freelancing.Lyn Fairchild Hawks writes YA contemporary fiction and short stories. She is represented by Amy Tipton of Signature Literary Agency. http://www.lynhawks.com
Contact
Tara Lynne Groth
***@taralynnegroth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse