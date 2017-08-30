News By Tag
Project Freelance Visits Graham 9/19 With Free Seminar on Journalism Liabilities
North Carolina freelance writer Tara Lynne Groth visits Graham to run a complimentary seminar on freelance journalism liabilities.
The seminar, Build Authority With Journalism and Know Your Liabilities, reviews the obvious and sometimes not-so-obvious risks that freelance writers expose themselves to when they write for newspapers and magazines as an independent contributor.
The writing seminar takes place at The Co-Operative at 6PM. Groth's seminar stresses the liabilities that freelancers inherently take on when writing for publications, with and without contracts. The seminar reviews realistic scenarios, resources for insurance coverage and where to find affordable legal guidance.
Groth's seminar is paid for by Project Freelance 2017, her crowdfunding campaign that funds one free monthly seminar on writing to a different community each month for six months. Her prior cities have included Savannah, Georgia, and Winston-Salem and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Project Freelance campaign funds also cover the cost of copies of her new guide to freelance journalism, which several attendees at each seminar take home at no cost.
"When a freelance journalist submits a piece for publication, it could be revised and printed before they have a chance to review it," says Groth, a writer who has freelanced full-time since 2010. "How can freelance contributors respond to this risk?" The seminar will explore these possible situations and how writers can plan in advance for these liabilities as well as respond in critical times.
Groth has written for dozens of magazines, including DRAFT, GRIT and BLUE RIDGE OUTDOORS. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, North Carolina Writers Network, and the Freelancers Union. She regularly speaks at conferences about freelancing.
Build Your Authorty With Freelance Journalism and Know Your Liabilities is a presentation followed by a short Q&A. The session is open to the public and will begin at 6PM on 9/19 at The CoOperative, 200 North Main Street, Second Floor, Graham, North Carolina.
About the Writer
Tara Lynne Groth is a full-time freelance writer based in the Raleigh, North Carolina region. She resigned from salaried life as a marketing manager in 2010 and has run her writing business ever since. Her articles have appeared in GO (AirTran Airways' in-flight magazine), The Providence Journal, Blue Ridge Outdoors, and many others. She is the author of Magazine Queries That Worked: Build Income and Authority With Freelance Journalism (2017). In addition to journalism, she writes search engine-optimized (SEO) content for site owners, specializing in the legal, financial, food and lifestyle industries. She is founder and organizer of Triangle Writers and Asheville Writers, writing groups with more than 1,300 members collectively. http://www.taralynnegroth.com
