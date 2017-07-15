News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Project Freelance Visits Winston-Salem With Free Writing Seminar August 1st
Freelance writer Tara Lynne Groth visits Winston-Salem, North Carolina on August 1st to lead a complimentary seminar on journalism. Groth's seminar is part of Project Freelance, a campaign she launched that provides writing classes for communities.
The writing seminar takes place at Lewisville Public Library at 12PM. Groth's seminar centers on looking past a single byline and encourages writers to make efforts at earning extra income from a simple re-print byline, growing their authority by expanding the article to book-length work, and more.
Groth's seminar is fully funded by Project Freelance 2017, her crowdfunding campaign that provides one free monthly seminar on writing to a different community each month. The campaign funds six months of seminars. Her writing class in Winston-Salem is the third event part of the campaign.
"Some writers publish an article and never look back. They could be leaving money on the table," says Groth, a writer who has freelanced full-time since 2010. "This session dives into many opportunities a single article provides." Groth's Project Freelance campaign funds also cover the cost of copies of her new guide to freelance journalism, which several attendees at each seminar take home at no cost.
Groth has written for dozens of magazines, including DRAFT, GRIT and SOUTHERN NEIGHBOR. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, North Carolina Writers Network, and the Freelancers Union. She regularly speaks at conferences about the facets of freelance life. She is the author of Magazine Queries That Worked (2017), a new book for freelance journalists.
The Future of an Article seminar is a presentation followed by a short Q&A. The session is open to the public and will begin at 12PM on 8/1 at Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, North Carolina. This event is not organized nor endorsed by the library and is simply being held in a community space.
About the Writer
Tara Lynne Groth is a full-time freelance writer based in the Raleigh, North Carolina region. She resigned from salaried life as a marketing manager in 2010 and has run her writing business ever since. Her articles have appeared in GO (AirTran Airways' in-flight magazine), The Providence Journal, Blue Ridge Outdoors, and many others. She is the author of Magazine Queries That Worked: Build Income and Authority With Freelance Journalism (2017). In addition to journalism, she writes search engine-optimized (SEO) content for site owners, specializing in the legal, financial, food and lifestyle industries. She is founder and organizer of Triangle Writers and Asheville Writers, writing groups with more than 1,300 members collectively. http://www.taralynnegroth.com
Contact
Tara Lynne Groth
***@taralynnegroth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse