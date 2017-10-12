 
Freelance Writing Seminar November 4th in Asheville

Raleigh freelance journalist Tara Lynne Groth visits Asheville with free seminar on freelance writing. The seminar takes place at the Flatiron Writers Room at 1 P.M. on Saturday, November 4th.
 
 
CARY, N.C. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The seminar, Writing Income Beyond Journalism, covers ways in which freelance writers can earn more money after writing an article. While some writers utilize re-prints and syndication services to grow their writing income, other opportunities are available. Some journalists might be missing opportunities to earn more for their writing, and this event explains different ways to boost income.

The seminar is the only event part of Project Freelance that takes place in Western North Carolina. Groth launched Project Freelance, a crowdfunding campaign to provide communities and schools with educational programs on professional writing, earlier this year. The campaign covers the costs of one free event in a different city and school every month for six months.

She is the founder and organizer of Asheville Writers, a group of approximately 500 writers focused on expanding their professional careers. As a journalist, Groth has written for BLUE RIDGE OUTDOORS, BLUE RIDGE wcj COUNTRY, SOUTHERN NEIGHBOR, and dozens more. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, North Carolina Writers Network, and many other organizations.

Writing Income Beyond Journalism is a presentation followed by a short Q&A. The session is open to the public and will begin at 1PM on 11/4 at The Flatiron Writers Room, 5 Covington Street, Asheville, North Carolina.

About the Writer

Tara Lynne Groth is a full-time freelance writer based in the Raleigh, North Carolina region. She resigned from salaried life as a marketing manager in 2010 and has run her writing business ever since. Her articles have appeared in GO (AirTran Airways' in-flight magazine), The Providence Journal, Blue Ridge Outdoors, and many others. She is the author of Magazine Queries That Worked: Build Income and Authority With Freelance Journalism (2017). In addition to journalism, she writes search engine-optimized (SEO) content for site owners, specializing in the legal, financial, food and lifestyle industries. She is founder and organizer of Triangle Writers and Asheville Writers, writing groups with more than 1,300 members collectively. http://www.taralynnegroth.com

Source:Tara Lynne Groth, Freelance Writer
