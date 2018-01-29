News By Tag
Save the Date for the 2018 DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast
The fifth annual event will be held at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Irving Convention Center
This event is the place where technology and faith connect in the Metroplex. The DFW Prayer Breakfast has improved the lives and careers of thousands of attendees for four years, and 2018 will be no different.
The 2018 keynote speaker is Cheryl Bachelder, the former CEO of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen. Cheryl is a passionate, purpose-lead business leader known for her crisp strategic thinking. Guided by the principle of servant leadership, she believes highly caring, collaborative leaders who seek the success of the enterprise free people to do their best work.
Previous keynote speakers include Onyeka Nchege, VP and CIO at Interstate Batteries; Pat Gelsinger, CEO at VMware; fsbdt Todd Stewart, President at Gulf Winds International;
A cornerstone of the DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast is the Merv Tarde Values in Leadership Circle. Each year we honor a group of women and men who have demonstrated true servant leadership by inducting them into the Circle. Stay tuned for news of the 2018 inductees.
"Before Merv passed several years ago, the former VP of IT and CIO at Interstate Batteries was a model of servant leadership in our community," said Steve Helms, President of the DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast. "He humbly served on a variety of industry boards and advisory councils in the area. His love for others and God set the standard that we aspire to follow, and also characterize all of the members of the Merv Tarde Values in Leadership Circle."
Volunteers, table hosts and sponsors are invited to join our team preparing for the Oct. 5 event. To learn more about volunteering opportunities, go to dfwtechpb.com.
About the DFW Technology Prayer Breakfast
The Dallas/Fort Worth Technology Prayer Breakfast connects technology leaders in and encourages them to live out their faith in the workplace. Launched in 2014, the all-volunteer organization is registered as a 501(c)3. Learn more at dfwtechpb.com.
Media Contact
c12Concepts
contact@c12concepts.et
2144784157
