Docsvault Advances Automotic Filing Systems Using Document Profile
Docsvault Document Management Software introduces an exciting new feature of auto filing documents based on Profile Values (metadata). This feature helps reduce misfiling and enables faster mass import of documents.
Filing document in the correct folder can be laborious and error prone process for users. At times, we are tempted to just save documents quickly and forget about it hoping we will be able to find it quickly when we need them. If this is prevalent across an entire organization or department, this simple task of retrieving a document turns into an arduous time consuming chore.
By offering Filing Template feature, EDA's document management software, DOCSVAULT, provides flexible document indexing feature that make going paperless easier. This feature in Docsvault can automatically file documents in folders based on the index values(metadata)
"Many business today rely on their staff's ability to have quick, secure access to the files when they need them." said Kam S, Easy Data Access – Marketing. "A document management system with document indexing is the solution"
Based on the index values assigned to the document and pattern defined fsbdt in Filing Template, Docsvault intelligently determines the location (folder) where a document should be stored and the document is automatically filed to the right location. If an appropriate folder or entire path for that matter cannot be found the folder path and folder is automatically created by the Filing Template. It also allows to automatically name the file, add description and notes based on index values.
This new feature answers a critical business need in the area of filing documents. It provides easy-to-understand functions of indexing & retrieving documents instantly.
If you would like to learn more about Docsvault's Auto Filing, visit our website at https://www.DocsVault.com or call us at 888.819.3035.
About Easy Data Access
Introduced in 2003, Docsvault has evolved into a sophisticated but simple electronic document management solution. Docsvault is designed to be useful in any medium sized organization while easily scaling to the needs of enterprises of all sizes in all industries.
Contact
Frank Petterson
***@docsvault.com
