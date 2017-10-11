News By Tag
Intelligent Data Capturing And Indexing Using Barcode
Companies everywhere are now scanning paper documents to digitize and organize them. However, manually processing and indexing documents is very time consuming and inefficient.
EDA's document management software, Docsvault has enhanced their indexing capability by introducing Barcode Reader Add-on. This new Barcode Reader Add-on is integrated with their inbuilt scanning module. It can read barcodes on documents when scanning for indexing and naming scanned documents.
"One area of critical importance for rapid retrieval of documents is indexing (metadata). Without indexing documents, you just recreate the problems you faced with your paper-based system. Now the only difference is that you would spend more time in finding electronic documents instead of paper documents." said Tony Mehra- Support Head, Easy Data Access. "Easy and accurate processing of documents saves time and money. A document management system with intelligent document indexing is the solution."
The smart Barcode Reader add-on has the ability to read multiple barcodes and also break down multi-valued barcodes with specific delimiters and map them with document profile indexes or use them for auto file naming. Docsvault can read barcode values as string or date with custom date formatting. Dates capture can be further broken down into separate day, month and year. It can read all common types of barcode (1D & 2D).
This new feature answers a critical business need in the area of indexing documents. It provides wcj easy-to-understand functions of digitizing and indexing documents. Your documents can be automatically presorted, indexed and stored in your centralized repository.
If you would like to learn more about Docsvault's Barcode Reader add-on, visit our website at www.DocsVault.com (https://www.docsvault.com/
About Easy Data Access
Introduced in 2003, Docsvault has evolved into a sophisticated but simple electronic document management solution. Docsvault is designed to be useful in any medium-sized organization while easily scaling to the needs of enterprises of all sizes in all industries.
