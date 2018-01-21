 
Industry News





The Perfect Small Business Airplane

Traditional travel options costing you too much time and loss of productivity?
 
 
_DSC0192
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jan. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- WildBlue Aircraft Sales is thrilled to announce the purchase availability N9709C, a 2008 Piper Malibu Matrix, a one-owner, damage-free aircraft that is ready to serve.  All weather capable, this Piper Matrix is equipped with a modern Avidyne electronic instrumentation system and fight into known icing protection. Creature comforts include an easy access cabin, air conditioning, and a super comfortable premium leather interior designed to facilitate work and meetings while flying.


The PA-46 Matrix is the "go to" aircraft for many growth-minded small to medium sized businesses.  It allows same-day travel to remote facilities or customers that would otherwise require you and your team to spend needless days travelling.  Gone are the overnights at questionable hotels and endless hours driving in a rental car.  The first time you're able to spend the night in your own bed you'll be convinced of your decision to buy a fsbdt Matrix.  "It's hard to find a better combination of speed, comfort, and capability than you'll find in a Piper Malibu Matrix," says WildBlue owner Chris Kirk.  "You can easily leave in the morning on a 700+ mile trip, meet with customers in the afternoon, and be home in time for dinner.  What's not to like about that?


WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Piper M-Class series, including the Malibu, Mirage, Matrix and Meridian.  To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/airplanes-for-sale/ or call 888.773.4249.

