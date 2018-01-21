News By Tag
The Perfect Small Business Airplane
Traditional travel options costing you too much time and loss of productivity?
The PA-46 Matrix is the "go to" aircraft for many growth-minded small to medium sized businesses. It allows same-day travel to remote facilities or customers that would otherwise require you and your team to spend needless days travelling. Gone are the overnights at questionable hotels and endless hours driving in a rental car. The first time you're able to spend the night in your own bed you'll be convinced of your decision to buy a fsbdt Matrix. "It's hard to find a better combination of speed, comfort, and capability than you'll find in a Piper Malibu Matrix," says WildBlue owner Chris Kirk. "You can easily leave in the morning on a 700+ mile trip, meet with customers in the afternoon, and be home in time for dinner. What's not to like about that?
WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Piper M-Class series, including the Malibu, Mirage, Matrix and Meridian. To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/
Chris Kirk
***@flywildblue.com
