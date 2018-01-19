News By Tag
Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Center Console Trim Manual Shifter Bezel
California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2015-2018 Ford Focus ST & RS. The 2015-2018 Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Center Console Trim Manual Shifter Bezel will take your ST/RS to the NXT level. This part is made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.
California Pony Cars also offers the 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims to complete the look inside of your car. (P/N: INT-126-126)
Features:
• Carbon Fiber
• 2x2 Carbon Weave
• High Gloss Finish
• 3K UV resistant
• Precise Fitment
MSRP: $365.95
Please note: This is a replacement piece.
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View online: http://calponycars.com/
California Pony Cars
