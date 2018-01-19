Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Center Console Trim Manual Shifter Bezel

 
Industry News





Tags:

Carbon Fiber Shifter Bezel
Carbon Fiber Center Console
Industry:

Automotive

Location: Ontario - California - US

Products

ONTARIO, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- EXT-156-417

California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2015-2018 Ford Focus ST & RS. The 2015-2018 Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Center Console Trim Manual Shifter Bezel will take your ST/RS to the NXT level. This part is made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.

California Pony Cars also offers the 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS  Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims to complete the look inside of your car. (P/N: INT-126-126)

Features:

• Carbon Fiber
• 2x2 Carbon Weave
• High Gloss Finish
• 3K UV resistant
• Precise Fitment

MSRP: $365.95

Please note: This is a replacement piece.

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving fsbdt the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness, and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars  become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

View online: http://calponycars.com/2012-2014-ford-focus/1058-2015-201...

California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
