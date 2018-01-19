 
News By Tag
* Jefferson City Medical Group
* Dialysis
* Dialysis Clinic Inc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jefferson City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

DCI Partners with Jefferson City Medical Group to form DCI with JCMG

 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jan. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) formed a partnership with Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) effective January 2018.

DCI Jefferson City East, located at 1916 Boggs Creek Rd., and DCI Jefferson City West, located at 144 Scott Station Rd., have joined with JCMG to establish DCI with JCMG. This partnership strengthens the high quality of care and service Dialysis Clinic, Inc., provides the community.

"DCI and JCMG are working together to bring the best kidney services to the patients in fsbdt this community.  We became partners to grow for the future," stated Lisa Kolb, MD, Medical Director in the East facility.

Dr. Kolb has been with DCI for 23 years and has 24 years of nephrology experience.

Nephrologist Blake Brooks, MD, of JCMG is the Medical Director for the West Clinic.

"The collaboration between DCI and JCMG will improve the care of patients affected by kidney disease in our community.  I look forward to the opportunity to work with DCI," offered Dr. Brooks, who joined JCMG in 2017 with 13 years of nephrology experience.

Leanne Peace, DCI Area Operations Director, remains in place as the manager of both facilities. DCI and JCMG have retained the dedicated and highly trained dialysis staff currently serving in both locations.

More information about DCI can be found at www.dciinc.org.

More information about JCMG can be found at www.jcmg.org.

Contact
Jessica Emler
***@dciinc.org
End
Source:Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Email:***@dciinc.org Email Verified
Tags:Jefferson City Medical Group, Dialysis, Dialysis Clinic Inc
Industry:Business
Location:Jefferson City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dialysis Clinic Inc. (DCI) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share