DCI Partners with Jefferson City Medical Group to form DCI with JCMG
DCI Jefferson City East, located at 1916 Boggs Creek Rd., and DCI Jefferson City West, located at 144 Scott Station Rd., have joined with JCMG to establish DCI with JCMG. This partnership strengthens the high quality of care and service Dialysis Clinic, Inc., provides the community.
"DCI and JCMG are working together to bring the best kidney services to the patients in fsbdt this community. We became partners to grow for the future," stated Lisa Kolb, MD, Medical Director in the East facility.
Dr. Kolb has been with DCI for 23 years and has 24 years of nephrology experience.
Nephrologist Blake Brooks, MD, of JCMG is the Medical Director for the West Clinic.
"The collaboration between DCI and JCMG will improve the care of patients affected by kidney disease in our community. I look forward to the opportunity to work with DCI," offered Dr. Brooks, who joined JCMG in 2017 with 13 years of nephrology experience.
Leanne Peace, DCI Area Operations Director, remains in place as the manager of both facilities. DCI and JCMG have retained the dedicated and highly trained dialysis staff currently serving in both locations.
More information about DCI can be found at www.dciinc.org.
More information about JCMG can be found at www.jcmg.org.
