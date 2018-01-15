News By Tag
Boston Arts Academy Presents Dancing in the Streets: A 20th Anniversary Celebration
BAA will Honor Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey The event will begin with a Pre-Show Reception honoring Healey from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a two-hour performance of an original production of Dancing in the Streets: A 20th Anniv
The event will begin with a Pre-Show Reception honoring Healey from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a two-hour performance of an original production of Dancing in the Streets: A 20th Anniversary Celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by the music of Motown, Dancing in the Streets, an interdepartmental collaboration, will feature contemporary dance that showcases Boston's diversity, and pays tribute to BAA's past, present, and future, which are brought to life on stage by BAA students.
Attorney General Healey, a passionate supporter of BAA, is excited for the next phase in the school's history. "For two decades Boston Arts Academy has inspired our young people to dream bigger and educated a new generation of artists and scholars," Healey said. "I look forward to celebrating this invaluable community institution for many years to come."
BAA Headmaster Anne R. Clark said: "As we celebrate our 20th academic year, and recognize one the Commonwealth's leading social justice advocates, BAA is very grateful to be in the midst of a major facilities overhaul, and while our new facility is under construction, we are excited to call Dorchester our new home. Operating fsbdt in Dorchester will provide so many benefits to our students, and will allow us to be surrounded and involved with a vibrant and multi-cultural neighborhood."
BAA Foundation Executive Director Denella J. Clark said: "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary of Boston Arts Academy. "Through our work, we have prepared aspiring artists, scholars, and citizens to be successful in college and their professional careers, and we take pride in knowing that we have trained over a thousand of students who today represent some of the best performers in the world."
For more information about Boston Arts Academy and Dancing in the Streets, which runs from January 25th through January 27th, Dancing in the Streets features four shows: Thursday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities and group tickets are available.
Boston Arts Academy (BAA) is supported by Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF) which is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and raises between 35% and 40% of the school's budget from private philanthropic sources. BAA is Boston's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. It provides a diverse student body, a majority of whom come from low-income families, access to a college-preparatory arts and academic education not otherwise available to them. Our mission is to prepare a community of aspiring artist-scholar-
www. (http://www.bostonartsacademy.org/
