-- The city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts, will honor Massachusetts Attorney Generalwith theChampion Award in recognition of her commitment to social justice and equal rights, as well as her enthusiasm for the arts, as part of the school's special 20th anniversary celebration on Friday, January 26, 2018, at the historic Strand Theatre in Dorchester's Uphams Corner, 543 Columbia Road.The event will begin with a Pre-Show Reception honoringfrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a two-hour performance of an original production ofbeginning at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by the music of Motown,an interdepartmental collaboration, will feature contemporary dance that showcases Boston's diversity, and pays tribute to's past, present, and future, which are brought to life on stage bystudents.Attorney General, a passionate supporter of, is excited for the next phase in the school's history. "For two decadeshas inspired our young people to dream bigger and educated a new generation of artists and scholars,"said. "I look forward to celebrating this invaluable community institution for many years to come."Headmaster"As we celebrate our 20th academic year, and recognize one the Commonwealth's leading social justice advocates,is very grateful to be in the midst of a major facilities overhaul, and while our new facility is under construction, we are excited to call Dorchester our new home. Operating fsbdt in Dorchester will provide so many benefits to our students, and will allow us to be surrounded and involved with a vibrant and multi-cultural neighborhood."Executive Directorsaid: "We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary of. "Through our work, we have prepared aspiring artists, scholars, and citizens to be successful in college and their professional careers, and we take pride in knowing that we have trained over a thousand of students who today represent some of the best performers in the world."For more information aboutand, which runs from January 25th through January 27th,features four shows: Thursday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities and group tickets are available.is supported bywhich is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and raises between 35% and 40% of the school's budget from private philanthropic sources.is Boston's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. It provides a diverse student body, a majority of whom come from low-income families, access to a college-preparatory arts and academic education not otherwise available to them. Our mission is to prepare a community of aspiring artist-scholar-citizens to be successful in college or their professional careers and to be engaged members of their communities. Our innovative arts and academic curriculum yields impressive results.www. ( http://www.bostonartsacademy.org/ featured/dancing- streets )bostonartsacademy.org/featured/dancing-streets