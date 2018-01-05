 
BSEtec Developed a New Prepaid Payment Module "PaySafeCard" and "Sofort"for Boonex Framework

BSEtec's all new payment modules PaySafeCard, a prepaid payment gateway and Sofort, developed for easy online transactions. The customer can easily make online payment with safe and secure way without bank account or credit card details.
 
 
MADURAI, India - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- As internet plays a vital role in all our lives, online shopping becomes very popular among people. Each online shopping is done with online payment rather than direct cash. However, people still need some easy and fast way of online payment for their transactions where their back and credit/debit card details are not used for shopping purposes. In addition, they were very much concern about the safety. Keeping them in consideration, BSEtec created a new safe and secured prepaid online payment modules (for Boonex) PaySafeCard and Sofort for easy transactions.

Paysafecard is a worldwide e-commerce payment gateways that use PaySafeCard account for transactions. Paysafecard offers you a vast range of online shopping's across the world and makes you pay without your bank or credit card details. Paysafecard can be accessed in 45 countries and around the world. This enables you to purchase Paysafecard, as per your requirement.

Paysafecard workflow: For Online Shopping you will be redirected to PaySafeCard Website to make your payment transaction. Once payment successfully completed, you will be again redirected to PaySafeCard Payment Module, where you can print your billing information for your reference.

Sofort banking is an online payment method where the customer can easily make their transaction for all their online shopping. Sofort has been used in another term called "Pay now" in some countries like Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. However, it remains the same Sofort in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. By using Sofort payment method, we can transfer funds from our bank accounts.

Sofort workflow: On the payment page, you need to select the Sofort payment method. Now you will be redirected to Sofort website and you can make your transaction after filling all the details required for online payments. After the completion, you will receive the transaction confirmation text.

Main features of Payment Modules:

    fsbdt  •      They can be totally coordinate with your dolphin website

     •      Invoice Print option is available for your online transactions

     •      Transaction History can be accessed by admin.

     •      Admin can export transaction history by start and end dates.

BSEtec aims to be your ideal accomplice for all your online payment requirements and serve you in the distance you need. With our payment passage combinations, you can easily execute all your payments preparing regardless of the strategies with Paysafecard and Sofort Payment Modules.

For Payment Module Purchase:

     PaySafeCard: https://www.boonex.com/m/paysafecard-payment-module-2018-...

     Sofort:  https://www.boonex.com/m/sofort-payment-module

