BSEtec came up with new features updates for their live streaming video application LIVEPLUS

BSEtec recently launched the most innovative live streaming video application, LIVE PLUS, which has gone to the top listed selling application. Now additionally 3 new features were included to make them more accessible.
 
 
LivePlus - New Features
LivePlus - New Features
MESA, Ariz. - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Nowadays, the live streaming video concept is becoming more popular among the people. Everyone is taking advantage of this creative idea to convey some message to the world. Some people broadcast their talent, some for their personal enjoyment. The reasons always vary from person to person. Considering the requirement of those people, BSEtec launched their first innovative live streaming video app "LIVEPLUS". It is well responsive and can be adjusted in all gadgets. BSEtec has launched LIVEPLUS for the people who expect a smooth broadcasting.

To make LIVE PLUS even more interesting and more accessible, Bsetec has implemented additionally 3 stunning features like Multi-language support; Social Network Login; and RTL Support. Let us view these features in detail:

Multi-language support:
Live plus can be supporting the languages like Indonesian, German, French, and English. Therefore, people in Indonesia; German; France and English speaking people can easily download and view in their own languages.

Social Network Login:
This feature enables users to access LIVE PLUS with the help of their social networking accounts like Facebook & Google+. Moreover, they can login with their email address also.

RTL Support:
Apart from Indonesian, German, French, English, Live Plus will support Arabian language also.

These added features will definitely make customers' heads turn towards LIVEPLUS. Live plus can help users to broadcast their live videos and other people can watch later within 24 hours. LIVEPLUS is truly a boon for the broadcasters for their live streaming videos. For more information, visit the official site: https://www.bsetec.com/

BSEtec
support@bsetec.com
09677717030
