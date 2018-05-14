 
News By Tag
* Learning Management Software
* Udemy Clone Script
* Lynda Clone Script
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
20191817161514

BSEtec's Online Educational Clone Script ExpertPlus is Now Enhanced and More Secure

BSEtec has came-up with improvements and security updates in their innovative Learning Management Software - ExpertPlus
 
 
Udemy Clone - ExpertPlus
Udemy Clone - ExpertPlus
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Learning Management Software
Udemy Clone Script
Lynda Clone Script

Industry:
Software

Location:
Mesa - Arizona - US

Subject:
Products

MESA, Ariz. - May 19, 2018 - PRLog -- BSEtec launched their education product ExpertPlus in 2015, an Udemy clone script. ExpertPlus has gained a tremendous success among online tutors. BSEtec launched this script with 1.0 version with some remarkable features in it.  To access the ExpertPlus, no professional or technical knowledge is required. Moreover, after the stunning hit, BSEtec came up with its next version 2.0 on Jan 5th 2018. The similar expectation has been put on this new version.

The version 2.0 contains paid modules like Gamification, Business package, Gotomeeting etc. and free modules like YouTube, Bank and Cod, Advertisement modules, etc. As a result, these features have augmented the expectation and demand of ExpertPlus among online institutors. As continuous hat-ricks, Bsetec again came with the update of the 2.1 version. This version includes the features of:

*  PHP 7

*  Laravel 5.5

*  Security Updates

With these three supplementary factors, ExpertPlus stands unique in the commercial market. However, in order to enhance the accessibility of ExpertPlus towards customer, we have bent our back to improve the security update of this clone script. With all the coordination and hard work of our developers, we have achieved the success in presenting the highly-secured clone script. This will enhance the visibility and make it stand in the game.

BSEtec  is a web-based media and developing company. Including the largest online community of e-learning experts in the business, it was built as a knowledge-sharing portal to assist online teaching experts and educational developers communicate in a secured online community where they can stay updated with the latest subjects. For more information about ExpertPlus, visit the official site: http://udemyclone.bsetec.com/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GyAaDv6qGQ (http://udemyclone.bsetec.com/)



Media Contact
BSEtec
support@bsetec.com
09677717030
End
Source:
Email:***@bsetec.com Email Verified
Tags:Learning Management Software, Udemy Clone Script, Lynda Clone Script
Industry:Software
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BSETec PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share