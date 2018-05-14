News By Tag
BSEtec's Online Educational Clone Script ExpertPlus is Now Enhanced and More Secure
BSEtec has came-up with improvements and security updates in their innovative Learning Management Software - ExpertPlus
The version 2.0 contains paid modules like Gamification, Business package, Gotomeeting etc. and free modules like YouTube, Bank and Cod, Advertisement modules, etc. As a result, these features have augmented the expectation and demand of ExpertPlus among online institutors. As continuous hat-ricks, Bsetec again came with the update of the 2.1 version. This version includes the features of:
* PHP 7
* Laravel 5.5
* Security Updates
With these three supplementary factors, ExpertPlus stands unique in the commercial market. However, in order to enhance the accessibility of ExpertPlus towards customer, we have bent our back to improve the security update of this clone script. With all the coordination and hard work of our developers, we have achieved the success in presenting the highly-secured clone script. This will enhance the visibility and make it stand in the game.
BSEtec is a web-based media and developing company. Including the largest online community of e-learning experts in the business, it was built as a knowledge-sharing portal to assist online teaching experts and educational developers communicate in a secured online community where they can stay updated with the latest subjects. For more information about ExpertPlus, visit the official site: http://udemyclone.bsetec.com/
