Come see the show everyone is talking about!
Tropical Visions - The first art show of the Season! Bonita Springs Historical Society Fundraiser
The Casner House
7142 South Riverside Drive
Bonita Springs, Florida 34135
Tickets: $10.00 – includes a beverage of your choice and a tour of th 1930's Casner House
Donations Accepted. Children are free.
Join us to celebrate the exhibition "Tropical Visions" featuring the arts of Wendy White and Roland Ruocco! Original oil paintings, prints, posters, and greeting cards will be for sale in this picturesque setting of the Bonita Springs Historical Society. Purchase an original painting and other artwork to help preserve the History of Bonita Springs, a percentage of all sales will benefit the Bonita Springs Historical Society fund.
About the Artists:
Wendy White and Roland Ruocco, native New Yorkers, moved to Southeast Florida in July of 2001. They recently moved to the west coast and enjoy their new art studio located in Pine Island, Florida. They are both thrilled to continue their dream of providing cultural outreach in the arts. Together, they have exhibited in over 120 shows in New York City, Miami, Paris, Amsterdam, Buenos Aries and Switzerland and have sold over 200 paintings. Join us to celebrate their new beginning in Bonita Springs!
"South Florida's elements of sea, sky, and palms influenced by time of day fsbdt and weather conditions portray moments of intimacy and perfection,"
"We are honored to exhibit our paintings at the Bonita Springs Historical Society," states Wendy White. "The preservation of memories inspires my every painting stroke."
The Bonita Springs Historical Society, Inc., is a Florida nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was formed in 1984 by a small group of dedicated individuals who shared an interest in discovering and preserving the unique heritage of this area. Over 30 years later, the Society continues to strive to build enthusiasm and share historical knowledge about Bonita Springs with its mission to record, preserve and promote its history as their motto is "to tell the stories."
To purchase tickets please call 239-992-6773.
Press Contact: Bonnie Whittemore: (239)-247-9513 or email: bmwclione@yahoo.com
Media Contact
Bonnie Whittemore
***@yahoo.com
239-992-6773
