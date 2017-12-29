News By Tag
Trace Creek Construction Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary
Trace Creek is an Award-winning Construction Firm Serving Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
Sam Howard started Trace Creek Construction in the basement of his home on a shoestring budget with no employees. Now, 25 years later, Trace Creek Construction employs 21 executives, project managers and superintendents to deliver exceptional buildings for clients in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Under Sam Howard's leadership, Trace Creek is now one of the largest and most respected construction management, general contracting and design build firms in Eastern Kentucky, with $96,000,000.00 in construction projects currently underway.
Trace Creek's recent work has centered around educational, medical, industrial and public facility projects. Many prestigious projects in the region have named Trace Creek as the construction manager or general contractor, including the Ashland fsbdt Community & Technical College in Ashland, Kentucky, the Maysville Community & Technical College in Morehead, Kentucky, the Bracken County, Robertson County and Fleming County Judicial Centers, and the Bourbon County and Fleming County Public Libraries. Trace Creek has also completed high profile restoration work for the community, including the full restoration of the historic Cox Building in Maysville, Kentucky, which won the Associated General Contractors (ACG) award for Project of the Year, as well as the AGC Historic Renovation Award and the Kentucky Heritage Council Historic Preservation Award.
Trace Creek's recent medical construction expertise can be seen at the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky, and Mt. Orab, Ohio, as well as Kings Daughters Medical Center Hospital in Portsmouth and Wheelersburg, Ohio. The company has also constructed numerous medical outreach clinics and Primary Plus facilities throughout the region.
In addition, Trace Creek provides its detail-oriented construction services to commercial and industrial projects of all sizes and scopes, including Browning Manufacturing, Emerson Electric, Clopay Plastics Corporation, General Sales, Mason County Industrial Development, and the MMRC Regional Industrial Park. Kentucky and West Virginia residents may also have eaten at one of the restaurants that Trace Creek constructed, including Penn Station and Moe's Southwest Grill.
"It's been a privilege and an adventure to be in business these past 25 years," Chief Executive Officer Sam Howard said. "We've built an amazing team of people that push our projects forward every day. It's because of their hard work and exceptional talent that we've been able to consistently grow throughout the decades."
Howard credits his team's commitment to quality, organization, and client satisfaction as being the key drivers of their success. "Our motto is, 'your job is our reputation,' and we take it very seriously," Howard said. "We haven't succeeded as a builder until our client is happy with the result. So we ensure that each project we undertake meets the highest standards in the industry."
Howard is optimistic about his firm's future and its continued growth. "My team and I have the honor of working with the finest project owners, architects, engineers, trades and suppliers in the region. We are delighted to work as a team to construct projects that are among the most prestigious and important across the Commonwealth of Kentucky," he said. "We're looking forward to the next 25 years."
For more information about Trace Creek Construction, see http://www.tracecreek.net.
Debbie McGlothin
***@tracecreek.net
606-796-3867
