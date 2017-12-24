News By Tag
Indian Salesforce Consultancy Cymetrix Software Begins Its USA Operations
Cymetrix Software is one of the top Salesforce consulting firms in India. The company's California office in the United States is operational now with certified and highly experienced Consultants providing full-cycle Salesforce consulting services.
"Cymetrix Software is committed to providing outstanding customer experience. Our Salesforce consultants in the US office will be able to provide effective onsite services. That means easy collaboration with client's stakeholders during requirement gathering and smooth roll-out of implementation with onsite support", says Sandip Chintawar, Founder and Director of Cymetrix.
About Cymetrix Software
Cymetrix Software was founded based on one principle "simplifying doing business with innovative IT solutions". The company has a passionate team which is always ready to walk that extra mile to deliver the solutions best suited for the business. The best of the class fsbdt global experience of founders reflect in the delivery process rigor. Cymetrix is led by industry veterans with extensive IT industry experience and delivering solutions to global clients.
Almost entire technical team at Cymetrix is Salesforce Certified. The company has end-to-end capability for complete Salesforce Cloud implementation, customisation, integration, migration, user training, maintenance and support.
The consulting firm follows agile methodology. "We stay focussed on the big picture when it comes to deliverables, we also adapt to your shifting business priorities and emerging needs", added Sandip.
Cymetrix Software's Salesforce Consulting Services:
Cymetrix provides full-cycle Salesforce consulting services to help businesses strategize and implement innovative Salesforce CRM solutions. Their services include:
· Salesforce Consulting for SFDC implementation, integration and migration.
· Salesforce Implementation including custom designed workflows, access setups, approval processes, custom reports and dashboards. The company's expertise includes Sales, Marketing and Service Cloud.
· Salesforce Integration Services
· Force.com and AppExchange Development
· Salesforce Support and Maintenance through their team of certified and experienced Salesforce experts, administrators, developers and testers to support.
For more information about Cymetrix Software, visit http://www.cymetrixsoft.com/
