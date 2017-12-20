Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Launches New Dine-around Menu

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has launched a new 'Dine-around Menu' that gives diners a choice to dine around both Casa Samak Seafood

-- The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has launched a new 'Dine-around Menu' that gives diners a choice to dine around both Casa Samak Seafood Restaurant and Al Dente Italian Restaurant. This offer is valid for in-house guests only who can enjoy a delicious set menu for dinner at the two restaurants.Mr. Haytham Aziz, General Manager for Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Our Dine-around Menu will give guests a chance to indulge in a unique dining experience at our signature restaurants. They will be able to enjoy a delectable mix of Italian and seafood dishes with the purchase of this offer. It makes dining a whole lot of fun with a superb selection of specialties and outstanding value. Guests can select either one of the two tailored menus subject to supplement charge."The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com