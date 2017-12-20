News By Tag
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Launches New Dine-around Menu
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has launched a new 'Dine-around Menu' that gives diners a choice to dine around both Casa Samak Seafood
Mr. Haytham Aziz, General Manager for Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Our Dine-around Menu will give guests a chance to indulge in a unique dining experience at our signature restaurants. They will be able to enjoy a delectable mix of Italian and seafood dishes with the purchase of this offer. It makes dining a whole lot of fun with a superb selection of specialties and outstanding value. Guests can select either one of the two tailored menus subject to supplement charge."
For reservations and enquires call: +971 fsbdt (6) 522 9999
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
+971502093801
