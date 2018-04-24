HMH concludes Arabian Travel Market 2018 on a high note with exciting new offerings

HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is delighted with its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018

-- HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is delighted with its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018, marking the company's 15th appearance at the region's largest hospitality, travel and tourism event where they had the opportunity to highlight their impressive new offerings across the MENA region.On the final day of ATM 2018, Mr. Aboudi Asali, Chief Executive Officer of HMH, said, "ATM 2018 has presented us with an excellent platform to launch our latest property in Saudi Arabia - Coral Al Madinah Hotel. This new addition will strengthen our portfolio in the region – further cementing our status as a leading hospitality management company while also demonstrating our ability to cater for all preferences and to a broader market. As Saudi Arabia's hotel industry progresses rapidly, the Kingdom is well-placed as a key market for HMH's expansion plans."HMH also announced the signing of its first environmentally responsible hotel in the UAE under the Brand ECOS Hotels, marking the debut of its eco-conscious practices in the hospitality sector. In addition, HMH launched its newly redesigned website to travel professionals from more than 80 countries attending the trade fair – offering customers enhanced & stress-free booking capabilities. In the pipeline for Q3, HMH plans to launch its Mobile Application driving added convenience for its customers.Commenting on the launch of its new brand website, the Chief Operating Officer at HMH, Mr. Ferghal added, "Our new user-friendly website will provide our customers with a seamless booking experience at all HMH hotels. This is an incredibly exciting time for HMH, as we continue to add breathtaking new properties to our portfolio while simultaneously improving our facilities – much to the delight of our treasured customers."ATM 2018 welcomed 28,000 buyers and travel trade visitors, providing an excellent occasion to strengthen the group's business network.About HMHFounded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.For more information about HMH please visit hmhhotelgroup.comMedia contact:Vinisha KhatwaniSenior PR ManagerMob: +971 56 789 8299Email: k.vinisha@mpj-pr.commpj-pr.com