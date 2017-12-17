News By Tag
Certexams.com Releases Network Simulator (NetSim) for CCNA Update
An major update has been released for CCNA Network Simulator with Designer software to include several new features and labs.
1. Support for FHRP Protocol: HSRP (Hot Standby Router Protocol), a Cisco proprietary protocol has been added. HSRP requires two or more routers to work in one or more groups. One router acts as the Active router forwarding the IP packets, and the other router will be in Standby position within the HSRP group. Only the Active router forwards user data at any given time. The Active and Standby routers are determined by the Priority value that could be assigned by the network admin while configuring HSRP. The default priority is 100. When an Active router interface fails due to whatsoever reason, the Standby router takes over the function of the Active router. If the old Active router is re-inserted into the network after repair, the other router still acts as the Active router unless preempt command is given to force the higher priority router to take over as the Active router.
Few of the important configuration commands have been implemented with the software are given below:
HSRP commands:
R(config-if)#
Example: standby 10 ip 192.168.1.254
R1(config-if)#
R1(config-if)#
2. Support for Site-to-site VPN and Remote Access VPN: VPN, short for Virtual Private Network, is often used on the Internet for secure access to the resources. For example, when you see "https" in the browser address bar of your computer, the connection to the server is secured and encrypted. Site-to-site VPN, also called Router-to-Router VPN forwards user packets after secure tunnel is established between two routers. In contrast, Remote Access VPN, the tunnel is established between the remote user computer and the site (say, company head quarters). Remote Access VPN is most useful for those who want to access head quarters from a remote location, or from a public Wi-Fi network using a mobile device such as a laptop or a smart phone.
Several labs have been provided for hands-on experience on site-to-site VPN configuration and troubleshooting.
Check out the labs here:
http://routersimulator.certexams.com/
The NetSim is a virtual network simulator and intended for learning purpose only. The labs provide a good hands on experience for candidates preparing for exams like CCNA and CCENT. Those who want to develop networking skills using routers and switches may also find the software useful. View more information, or download the software here:
http://routersimulator.certexams.com/
About CertExams.com:
Contact
Anand Software and Training
***@anandsoft.com
