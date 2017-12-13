Student Learns about Autism Care

Pictured is BTEC Level 3 Health and Social Care student Abby Waddingham.

-- Mentoring the next generation of health and social workers is Goldcrest House as it extends its expertise to help BTEC Level 3 Health and Social Care student Abby Waddingham.Abby, 16 from Selby College is attending work experience at Goldcrest House during her first year of the course, a critical component of her two year course which provides the opportunity to put her theory into practice.Taking on the role of a Support Worker, Abby will be helping to deliver person centred care for service users in areas such as learning, exercise, and personal development via tasks such as craft workshops, swimming and cultural visits.Abby Waddingham comments on her becoming part of the Goldcrest House team: "I've always wanted a career in health care and having the opportunity to explore my options in different health care environments has really opened my eyes to the possibilities and career path I might take. I've really enjoyed becoming part of the team and especially spending time with service users."Ralph Parish, Manager at Goldcrest House wcj says: "It's a pleasure to be working with Selby College and extremely happy to welcome and support the next generation into the healthcare sector. Working within social care is an extremely rewarding career, it's enlightening to see younger people enthused about taking this career path."Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice.