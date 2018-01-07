 
Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110

MedicoReach Announces Eye-popping Year-end Offer on All Healthcare Email Lists

MedicoReach announces a year-end discount of 15% on a minimum purchase of $5000.
 
 
Year end sale banner-MedicoReach
Year end sale banner-MedicoReach
 
IRVING, Texas - Dec. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- That time of the year is here when marketers try to figure out ways on how they can make the efficient use of their leftover budget. Making the task easier for them, MedicoReach announces a year-end discount of 15% on a minimum purchase of $5000. The offer is valid until 7th January 2018.

The healthcare market is huge and investing in healthcare email lists will help marketers reach their business goals with high returns on every dollar spent. Don't let any opportunity slip through using our targeted contact lists of healthcare professionals.

"The month of December is the much awaited time of the year. Customers expect a lot of great offers from sellers and retailers. And as our clients are our priority so we thought to come up with a lucrative year-end offer that can make our clients feel valued and help them in putting their unspent budget on the right use," says Robert Jordan, Marketing Manager at MedicoReach.

The Discount is available only until 7th of January 2018. So, avail now!

Offer Details:

         Your Spend    Offer
$5000 and above  15% off

$3500- $5000  Additional 500 contacts free

Robert Jordan also adds, "Our aim is to deliver what customers expect from us. We have a wide range of healthcare mailing and email lists that can further be customized based on many selects such as gender, geography, job title, specialty, and more. We are dedicated to providing quality marketing data solutions to healthcare marketers throughout the year. With this sale offer, we just want to make the celebrations memorable for all those who trust us with their business."

About wcj MedicoReach:

MedicoReach is a leading provider of responsive and accurate B2B healthcare mailing and email lists. Our database is filled with contact information of physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, medical device manufacturers, and other medical specialists that are duly verified, authenticated and kept up-to-date to ensure uninterrupted business communication with prospects. Helping customers expand their reach globally, we offer best marketing data solutions available in the industry.

For More Details:

Visit: www.medicoreach.com/contact-us/

Call Us at: 1-888-664-9690

Email Us at: sales@medicoreach.com
