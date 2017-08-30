 
MedicoReach Announces Labor Day Special Offer on All Healthcare & Medical Email List

 
 
us-labor-day-medicoreach-1
us-labor-day-medicoreach-1
 
IRVING, Texas - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- To make the celebration remarkable for healthcare businesses, MedicoReach announces great offer on purchase of its high-quality Healthcare and Medical Email List from 1st of September to 10th of September, 2017. On a minimum purchase of $5000, customers can avail a maximum discount of up to 20%.

"As healthcare businesses are preparing to make the day of honor memorable for their workforce, MedicoReach is all geared up to take care of the employer too. While healthcare workers get holidays on the occasion of Labor Day, the healthcare organizations they work in are going to be showered with great offers on buying healthcare mailing list from us. And the offer will be valid for an entire week and not just for a day," says Robert Jordan, Marketing Manager at MedicoReach.

With global market reach, MedicoReach offers a comprehensive and accurate healthcare database that gives marketers an extra edge in delivering their email campaigns to the right prospect at their correct point of contact. Leveraging the support of a competent and experienced team of experts, MedicoReach provides a wide variety of email lists including Physicians Email List, Nurses Email List, Dentist Email List, Medical Device Manufacturers Email List, Pharmacists Email List and more.

Seal the deal before it's too late.

About MedicoReach

MedicoReach is a leading provider of healthcare marketing database helping healthcare businesses expand their customer base, generate quality leads and increase revenue earning. Specializing in the healthcare domain, MedicoReach's B2B medical database comprises authentic contact details of healthcare professionals, segmented by area of specialty, years of experience, licensure, geography, and other demographics.

MedicoReach
300, E Royal Lane, Suite 127,
Irving, TX 75039
United States of America
Email: sales@medicoreach.com
Phone: 1-(888)-664-9690

Visit: https://www.medicoreach.com

