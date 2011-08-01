News By Tag
American Council on Science and Health Statement On FDA Rethink Of Soy Heart Claims
FDA is revising the ability of soy products to claim heart health benefits, and that is a good thing.
The American Council on Science and Health, the nation's premier pro-science consumer advocacy non-profit, has long stated that the scientific evidence never supported FDA claims that was significant scientific agreement among qualified experts to claim a causal relationship between soy protein and reduced risk of coronary heart disease. (See: https://www.acsh.org/
This is the first time that FDA has considered revising an authorized health claim and we applaud this new era in evidence-based thinking under FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.
Dr. Ruth Kava, Senior Fellow wcj in Nutrition at ACSH, submitted the following statement to FDA: "I am writing on behalf of my organization to applaud the FDA's move to modernize the claim linking soy protein to benefits for cardiac health. The fact that the latest data do not support the use of an authorized claim is more than adequate reason to de-authorize this purported link.
"We also think that the use of a "qualified" health claim in lieu of the current authorized one will not sufficiently educate consumers about the difference in status of the claim. In fact, the use of health claims for individual foods or ingredients impedes consumer understanding that the real health-related value comes from consuming a nutrient-rich, balanced diet, rather than any particular food item.
"As a non-profit organization dedicated to public health and consumer education, any move the FDA can make to simplify and clarify consumer messages should be a priority."
If you would like to support evidence-based decision-making, you can make a tax-deductible donation here:
