BPA Platform Retains SAP-Certified Integration with SAP Business One®
Codeless Platforms' automation and integration solution proven to work with both SAP HANA® and SQL databases
The SAP® Integration and Certification Center has certified that Codeless Platforms' BPA Platform 2018, which includes the integration tool pack for SAP Business One, has been proven to integrate with SAP Business One, either on an SQL or SAP HANA database. This integration helps users to automate the management of company data in the SAP Business One application, as well as providing an efficient and effective way of integrating SAP Business One with other on premises or cloud-based software.
Matthew Lidster, Managing Director, Codeless Platforms: "Since 2008, we have made significant investment into developing BPA Platform in line with the evolution of SAP Business One to help ensure that BPA Platform can continue to provide automation and integration capabilities for SAP Business One users. This certification is deserved recognition once again for that commitment, and also means that SAP Business One users can be confident of investing in BPA Platform, having been fully tested for integration with SAP Business One."
BPA Platform's integration tool pack for SAP Business One is used to carry out tasks such as retrieving a recordset of information from a company or executing an operation to automatically add, update or delete items such as invoices, sales orders or business partners. Company databases can easily be managed with a decreased level of manual input and with a higher-level rate of production. Because the flow of data is automated, the system can instantly receive the most up-to-date information as soon as it becomes available. The same applies when information needs to be requested from SAP Business One.
When wcj integrated with third-party applications, synchronisation solutions can be applied allowing further control over the automated upkeep of company data. BPA Platform uses the DI-API to provide integration between SAP Business One and other application using a number of modular connectors, enabling the synchronisation of data between two systems that do not naturally talk to each other.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is leading the way in business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today.
Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, fully endorsed by partners and software vendors (Access, Infor, Microsoft, Sage and SAP) alike, who have the confidence to invest in Codeless Platforms.
With over 450 global partners, more than 7000 customers use Codeless Platforms' software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world. Learn more at www.codelessplatforms.com
Contact
Stuart Tarrant
***@codelessplatforms.com
