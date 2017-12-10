On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement On Blarney Music Label

Gypsy Wagon 'Chasing' Deirdre, Glendalough, County Wicklow, Ireland

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of "" toa compilation CD of various artists from Ameritz Music LTD, a Distributiion Partner ofon theLabel.publishes works from a huge range of artists based around the globe covering a wide variety of genres. [They] own the publishing rights for thousands of works which receive around 50 Million streams a month.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placements by Ameritz:"I wroteon awhile living in Ireland in 1986-87. For the most part unknown as the historical origin of Celtic culture, Galatia 278-25 BCE came into existence when the territory was given to the two groups of Gauls by King Nicomedes I of Bithynia. It was perhaps my most prolific period [initial tracks forwere recorded there] being immersed in the environment of Celtic culture and imagery. But it was not until Christmas Eve 1989 that I first digitally recorded the basic tracks which have changed very little from their original parts."Faegre continued,developed along the harmonic structure of the introduction of the track. The I vi ii IV chord pattern established in the introduction creates the architecture for the production, and the instrumentation was selected to reflect the cultural imagery of gypsies that I had witnessed while living in Ireland."Ameritz was founded in the backstreets of Liverpool during the mid 90's and is still as committed as ever to innovating and cultivating music for the digital music market. wcj The Ameritz store originally opened on Smithdown Road in Liverpool supplying backing tracks on cassette tape, to singers from Liverpool and elsewhere. The company quickly expanded into many other musical genres, and developed a digital music store which pre-dated the iTunes Music Store in the UK.Returning to thecompilation placement, Faegre added:"A modal motif [played by a lap dulcimer and uilleann pipe] provides a platform that made possible a confluence of instruments that also includes medieval or Praetorius bagpipe [named after the 16th century German musicologist, Michael Praetorius], bodhran, castanets, hurdy gurdy and tambourine to musically illustrate the nomadic nature of Galatian tribal history. Violas, Violins, low whistle, drums and bass complete the palette of this production."Now a fully digital operation [Ameritz] has "engaged fans from around the globe to now boast over 50 million streams per month [working] with hundreds of artists and labels to fully exploit their recording and publishing rights globally.Ameritz now manages many aspects of the music industry for [their] artists, from recorded music and publishing, to large scale events and merchandise., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes "":"Gypsies of Galatia" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/