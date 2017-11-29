News By Tag
Sebastian Stan, Sean Bean, Bonnie Wright To Attend Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, February 2-4
Michael Rosenbaum, Nichelle Nichols, James Frain, Lucy Davis Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At America's Center
Bean and Wright are scheduled to appear on Saturday and Sunday, February 3-4; Stan will appear on Saturday; The others above will be on hand all three days.
Other notables scheduled to appear to date include Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots"), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Picket Fences") and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie). A full list of guests to date is available at http://www.wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in St. Louis will feature Chad Hardin ("Harley Quinn," "Justice League"), Greg Horn ("Phoenix," "Venom"), Jonathan Glapion ("Wonder Woman," Dark Knights Metal"), Kyle Starks ("Rick & Morty," "Rock Candy Mountain"), Tony Fleecs ("My Little Pony," "Jeff Steinberg: Champion of Earth"), Ashley Witter ("Doctor Aphra," "Squarriors")
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, February 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 4, 10 a.m.-4 wcj p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
