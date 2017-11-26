 
News By Tag
* Brownsfield
* Demolition
* Epa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
November 2017
3029282726

NDA Applauds the House for Passing Brownfields Reauthorization

 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Demolition Association (NDA) applauds the House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Brownfields Enhancement, Economic Redevelopment, and Reauthorization Act (H.R. 3017) sponsored by Rep. David McKinley (R-WV). This legislation will fund the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Brownfields Program and provide for the redevelopment of contaminated areas.

"NDA is tremendously pleased with the House vote on critical legislation to reauthorize funding for Brownfields sites," said NDA President, Scott Knightly. "The Brownfields Program is demonstrably successful wcj and this type of land renewal is the work of the demolition industry. The EPA estimates that there are close to 450,000 Brownfields sites in the United States and funding is needed to facilitate the work that spurs economic development, makes neighborhoods more livable, and cleans the environment. NDA urges the Senate to take up this legislation immediately."

###

About the National Demolition Association

The National Demolition Association represents U.S. and Canadian companies that offer standard demolition services as well as a full range of demolition-related services and products. NDA educates members on the latest advances in equipment and services, provides educational programs and tools to stay abreast of regulatory and safety matters, keeps regulators informed about issues in our industry, and increases public awareness of the economic and societal benefits of demolition. For more information on the National Demolition Association, visit http://www.demolitionassociation.com.

Contact
Kevin McKenney
***@demolitionassociation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@demolitionassociation.com Email Verified
Tags:Brownsfield, Demolition, Epa
Industry:Construction
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Demolition Association News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share