NDA Applauds the House for Passing Brownfields Reauthorization
"NDA is tremendously pleased with the House vote on critical legislation to reauthorize funding for Brownfields sites," said NDA President, Scott Knightly. "The Brownfields Program is demonstrably successful wcj and this type of land renewal is the work of the demolition industry. The EPA estimates that there are close to 450,000 Brownfields sites in the United States and funding is needed to facilitate the work that spurs economic development, makes neighborhoods more livable, and cleans the environment. NDA urges the Senate to take up this legislation immediately."
About the National Demolition Association
The National Demolition Association represents U.S. and Canadian companies that offer standard demolition services as well as a full range of demolition-related services and products. NDA educates members on the latest advances in equipment and services, provides educational programs and tools to stay abreast of regulatory and safety matters, keeps regulators informed about issues in our industry, and increases public awareness of the economic and societal benefits of demolition. For more information on the National Demolition Association, visit http://www.demolitionassociation.com.
