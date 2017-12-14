 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Direct Mail
* Graphic Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waunakee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
November 2017
302928272625

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print

Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled "10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print."
 
 
Trish Witkowski
Trish Witkowski
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketing
* Direct Mail
* Graphic Design

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Waunakee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Events

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For marketers and designers who are feeling uninspired, here's a chance to get out of the funk with 10 compelling ideas that will help add a wow-factor to print! This bold and visual 1-hour presentation will showcase the best of digital and conventional print in 10 fun categories.

Key takeaways from this event include:

- See powerful real-world print samples from digital and conventional print environments

- Get actionable ideas for all marketing budgets

- Learn how different techniques can make marketing stand out

10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print
Date/Time: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST
Speaker: Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox
Cost: Complimentary

About the Speaker:
Trish Witkowski is President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox™. Trish has a specialized expertise in creative solutions and engagement strategies for direct marketing, and she helps companies find solutions that align with and support their marketing objectives.

A classically-trained designer with a Master's degree in printing, Trish brings a unique and dimensional perspective to the conversation. Think: strategy + design + smart production. She searches the world for effective mail ideas, creative formats, marketing trends and tools. She assesses case studies and controls to determine what's working and what's not working and shares it with her audiences.

She is also a collector of engaging print samples. The term "collector" might be an understatement, actually. At nearly 20 years of collecting, she is the curator wcj of the most exciting collection of folded print samples on the planet. She shares her findings with her clients and audiences, and also with thousands of loyal viewers on her popular weekly YouTube series "60-Second Super-Cool Fold of the Week."

Register here: http://www.suttle-straus.com/wow

About Suttle-Straus (www.suttle-straus.com)
Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions that incorporate creative design, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, wide-format, and conventional and digital printing services. Our S4 Marketing Resource Center combines these services with cutting-edge technology that advances clients' marketing abilities and speed to market. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus is able to continue producing quality products, exceeding expectations, and offering innovative products and services.

Contact
Suttle-Straus
***@suttle-straus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@suttle-straus.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Direct Mail, Graphic Design
Industry:Business
Location:Waunakee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Suttle-Straus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share