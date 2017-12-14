News By Tag
Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print
Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled "10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print."
Key takeaways from this event include:
- See powerful real-world print samples from digital and conventional print environments
- Get actionable ideas for all marketing budgets
- Learn how different techniques can make marketing stand out
10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print
Date/Time: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST
Speaker: Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox
Cost: Complimentary
About the Speaker:
Trish Witkowski is President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox™. Trish has a specialized expertise in creative solutions and engagement strategies for direct marketing, and she helps companies find solutions that align with and support their marketing objectives.
A classically-
She is also a collector of engaging print samples. The term "collector" might be an understatement, actually. At nearly 20 years of collecting, she is the curator wcj of the most exciting collection of folded print samples on the planet. She shares her findings with her clients and audiences, and also with thousands of loyal viewers on her popular weekly YouTube series "60-Second Super-Cool Fold of the Week."
Register here: http://www.suttle-
About Suttle-Straus (www.suttle-straus.com)
Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions that incorporate creative design, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, wide-format, and conventional and digital printing services. Our S4 Marketing Resource Center combines these services with cutting-edge technology that advances clients' marketing abilities and speed to market. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus is able to continue producing quality products, exceeding expectations, and offering innovative products and services.
Suttle-Straus
***@suttle-straus.com
