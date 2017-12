Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print

Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled "10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print."

-- For marketers and designers who are feeling uninspired, here's a chance to get out of the funk with 10 compelling ideas that will help add a wow-factor to print! This bold and visual 1-hour presentation will showcase the best of digital and conventional print in 10 fun categories.Key takeaways from this event include:- See powerful real-world print samples from digital and conventional print environments- Get actionable ideas for all marketing budgets- Learn how different techniques can make marketing stand outDate/Time: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CSTSpeaker: Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the MailboxCost: ComplimentaryTrish Witkowski is President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox™. Trish has a specialized expertise in creative solutions and engagement strategies for direct marketing, and she helps companies find solutions that align with and support their marketing objectives.A classically-trained designer with a Master's degree in printing, Trish brings a unique and dimensional perspective to the conversation. Think: strategy + design + smart production. She searches the world for effective mail ideas, creative formats, marketing trends and tools. She assesses case studies and controls to determine what's working and what's not working and shares it with her audiences.She is also a collector of engaging print samples. The term "collector" might be an understatement, actually. At nearly 20 years of collecting, she is the curator wcj of the most exciting collection of folded print samples on the planet. She shares her findings with her clients and audiences, and also with thousands of loyal viewers on her popular weekly YouTube series "60-Second Super-Cool Fold of the Week."Register here: http://www.suttle- straus.com/wow Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions that incorporate creative design, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, wide-format, and conventional and digital printing services. Our S4 Marketing Resource Center combines these services with cutting-edge technology that advances clients' marketing abilities and speed to market. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus is able to continue producing quality products, exceeding expectations, and offering innovative products and services.