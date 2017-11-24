News By Tag
Global Tech News Portal HostingJournalist.com Forms Alliance With Publishing Industry Vets
The first result of this strategic alliance with OnlineTalentLab B.V. is the re-launch today of the HostingJournalist.com daily news portal including a new logo and color schemes as well as a variety of added editorial and advertising features - with new display banner advertising as well as native advertising (content marketing) options.
Next to this new platform deployment with high levels of social media integration, the website release includes YouTube-based company video feeds. This way, HostingJournalist.com expects to further improve the overall visitor experience as well as the visitor time spent on their website. It would also provide cloud, hosting and data center industry companies the opportunity to significantly improve the visibility of their corporate videos and reach target audiences, with videos already posted on their YouTube company channels.
Founded in 2013, HostingJournalist.com is a global technology niche news portal focusing on cloud, hosting and data center services. With its daily news feed – 7 days a week, as well as in-depth interviews and opinion articles, HostingJournalist.com is aiming its highly targeted online media services at visitors around the globe. The media outlet continues to show strong readership growth across the world and has a strong geographical audience reach in the United States, Israel, and Western Europe.
The added editorial and advertising features on the re-launched HostingJournalist.com news portal further include: a specific form where industry experts can upload their expert blogs; cloud, hosting and data center industry events; newsletter subscription;
The strategic alliance with OnlineTalentLab B.V., part of a family of global media brands owned by international media entrepreneur Donald Wiedemeyer, located in Bemmel, the Netherlands, would enable HostingJournalist.com to instantly add a wealth of innovative publishing know-how and online development skills to bring the global operations of this daily online news portal to the next level.
"Since 2013, we've managed to grow the HostingJournalist.com news portal to over 20,000 unique monthly visitors globally and more than 200,000 monthly page views, while attracting targeted visitors from a wide range of different countries throughout the globe," said Koen Stegeman, Editor-in-Chief and founder of HostingJournalist.com. "Most of our visitors come from the U.S., Israel and Western Europe, but we're aiming for true global reach. The alliance with Donald Wiedemeyer and OnlineTalentLab wcj provides us the opportunity to add instant innovative digital publishing power. Besides that, we also plan to invest in added power for our hosting and SEO infrastructure to further enhance the HostingJournalist.com reader and advertiser experiences."
Tertium Invest B.V.
By entering into an alliance with Donald Wiedemeyer, an international media entrepreneur owning media brands within the proces- en flowcontrol industries amongst others. The HostingJournalist.com team expects to be able to take the next steps in editorial perfection and executing its global expansion strategy. Wiedemeyer's media companies (see: http://tertiuminvest.com) have their offices located in the Netherlands, Germany, China, and Canada.
"As most of the media brands we own are focused on global niches and rich content with high added value, I know exactly what the value is of a highly targeted technology news portal with global reach like the HostingJournalist.com brand," said Donald Wiedemeyer. "With the right infrastructural and operational investments, I expect the HostingJournalist.com brand to significantly enhance their reach as well as its reader satisfaction and advertiser fulfillment, and soon become a top-5 player in its niche worldwide. The editorial and advertising features added today and new features to be launched in the near future will allow IT marketers worldwide to effectively establish and enhance their brand building and sales enablement efforts within the cloud, hosting and data center space."
About HostingJournalist.com
Founded and managed by some publishing industry veterans, HostingJournalist.com
The HostingJournalist.com brand is owned and operated by BRDR Media
