ALATAS' New Application Showcases the Value of iOS App Development in Heavy Industry Field
Singsys, a Singapore-based mobile app development company crafted a custom iPad app for ALATAS Crane Services – a leading authority in the industrial crane field.
Being one of the top 500 SME companies in Singapore, ALATAS Crane Services understands the value of automation and through their brand new mobile app, the company aims to enhance the overall workflow and internal organization system process.
The application developed by Singsys represents a comprehensive, easy to use mobile solution which allows the company to align and navigate through the complexity of their day-to-day assignments in a hassle-free manner.
Naturally, understanding the importance of client's requirements and technical characteristics, Singsys, being amongst the industry-leading developers, has made the app accessible through iOS-based devices. This allows users with different preferences and iOS-based devices to take full advantage of the latter.
Servicing hundreds of wcj customers across a broad range of different industries, ALATAS is a company whose resources need to be optimized down to the last little detail. This is something that ought to be taken into very serious consideration. Understanding the necessity and complexity of the matter, Singsys has employed industry-specific technologies in order to abide by the standards of the field.
About Singsys: Singsys is a Singapore-based company with years of experience in the field of mobile app development. The company delivers high-end, tailored industrial solutions, implementing the latest mobile app development standards. Find more information on https://www.singsys.com
About ALATAS Crane Services: ALATAS Singapore PTE LTD. offers services related to crane repair, inspection as well as crane parts. The company provides its services to customers span across a diverse range of industries such as Offshore, Construction, Marine, Port operations and others of the kind globally.
