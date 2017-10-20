 
The Frontier Plant Research Laboratory in India Awards Singsys Website Development Project

Singsys, a renowned leader in the mobile web development category wins a major project awarded from CIMAP for Aroma Mission website development
 
 
SINGAPORE - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Singsys, a leading mobile web development company from Singapore manages to get awarded the project from CIMAP regarding their Aroma Mission website development. The website is to track as well as to manage the needful reports generated throughout the complex working process of the high-authority laboratory.

CIMAP, or the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, as it is its official name, is a renowned and leading plant research laboratory established by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Originally, the lab was established and incorporated as Central Indian Medicinal Plants Organization or CIMPO and it dates back to 1959.

The high-authority organization which is responsible for multidisciplinary research in the field of chemical as well as biological sciences receives a substantial amount of hard data. In order to put it together in an accessible and effective manner, they've launched a thorough screening process to evaluate the entries for developing their new website. After battling through the steep competition, Singsys managed to get the project.

Singsys mobile app development is regarded as industry leading and contemporary. The company managed to go through the highly competitive standards set forth in the screening process. It wasn't after careful evaluation and thorough comparison that Singsys got awarded the project.

A major role in the choice was played by the extensive portfolio of the company. The years of experience had allowed Singsys mobile app development to accumulate a comprehensive portfolio of established, regarded and successful projects. The company attempts to employ cutting edge development technologies in order to accommodate the requirements of CIMAP and to enable entrepreneurs in the field to access the information through carefully wcj prepared reports. Additionally, Singsys is going to enhance the UX/UI aspect of the process through modern designs, careful planning of the content layout and mechanics to better user engagement as much as it's possible.

About Singsys: https://www.singsys.com/ is a company based in Singapore and India. It has a serious number of highly skilled and knowledgeable developers who take manage to capture the latest trends in the industry and incorporate them in each project. With an impeccable number of successfully completed projects, the company has become a go-to choice for high-authority private and governmental entities.
