Team Familiar Takes Go-Go Back To Africa

Team Familiar Back to Africa Flyer_prlog

Media Contact

Team Familiar

Donnell Floyd

***@teamfamiliar.com

202-365-8388 Team FamiliarDonnell Floyd202-365-8388

End

-- Since 2001, Team Familiar has stamped itself in the Washington, DC region and elsewhere as one of Go Go's most versatile, creative and visionary bands. Love of Go-Go, and a group of some of the best musicians in the business, has allowed the band to take the music to new levels.On December 5th, Team Familiar will travel to Nigeria to play at thewhich is hosted by the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi. The festival is a celebration of Pan-African music and culture of Diasporans as presented by the House of Oduduwa."We're excited and honored to be performing for the Ooni," said Team Familiar founder and band leader Donnell Floyd. "It's also going to be really cool to be on the continent, see Nigeria and experience some cross-cultural pollination. We'll be coming full-circle musically so I'm looking forward to exposing those who come to the festival to our brand of African music."Team Familiar was invited to West Africa's most populous country by the Prince of Ife who saw the band play at a show in Baltimore and was amazed. The King invited the band and they will play 3 shows in 3 cities, starting with a show at the palace on Dec. 8.will also participate in an African Drum Circle.Team Familiar's chemistry is powered by Go-Go legends. With extraordinary vocal talent, a full horn section, and intense pocket beats, Team Familiar is versatile enough to move from jazz and pop to hip-hop-oriented go-go crank. Floyd said that musically the band members hope to dig deep into the similarities and parallels of Nigeria music in that region of the country with Go-Go, percussive instruments and call and response. It is expected that leaders from around the world will be represented at the festival.Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi founded the House of Oduduwa which is the foundation and umbrella organization for the King's charitable activities. The foundation's mission is to unite Africans in the Diaspora through the Peace and Prosperity Movement. This includes an annual pilgrimage to Ile-Ife, the source of humanity, to learn more about the black race and to familiarize participants with authentic African culture wcj and traditions.Team Familiar was formed in 2001 through the vision and leadership of legendary Go-Go great, Donnell Floyd Sr. Known as the premiere "Grown & Sexy Band" of the DMV, they have quickly risen to become one of the hottest bands on the scene. They have performed with the likes of national recording artist greats such as Montell Jordan, Tony Terry, Fantasia, Marsha Ambrosius, R. Kelly, Raheem DeVaughn and Melanie Fiona.The band lineup includes: Donnell Floyd Sr. – vocals/saxophone;Jeffery "Jammin Jeff" Warren – drums; Marquis "Quisy" Melvin – vocals; Steve Roy – vocals; Skai Kyler – vocals; Anthony "Ant" Robinson – keyboards; Mike Arnold – keyboards; Sean Geason – bass; Eric "Bojack" Butcher – percussion; and Milton "Go-Go Mickey" Freeman – congas.Team FamiliarTeamFamiliarDCTeamFamiliar