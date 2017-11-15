News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Antrobus Village Annual Christmas Market And A Visit From Santa
Antrobus Village hosts its annual Xmas Market from 11am to 4pm on Sat. 2nd December, at Antrobus Village Hall, Cheshire. CW9 6LB with FREE entrance.
Father Christmas is due to arrive at 11.30. After walking around the stalls with his helpers he will spend time in his Grotto, where children will be able to ask him for their most wanted present this year. They will also receive a wrapped gift from the special man himself.
Karen Peploe, bookings secretary and committee member for Antrobus Village Hall said "Antrobus has held a Christmas Market for over 9 years now. We have over 20 stalls selling super gifts, crafts, foods, local produce and Christmas goods that will inspire your Christmas present shopping this year. Our Raffle this year is being supported by our wonderful stallholders as they are all donating a prize from their stall, so we should have some great prizes on offer. Our Village Hall is the perfect venue for this event and we are really proud of how well the Christmas Market is supported not just by village residents but by visitors from all over Cheshire"
The Christmas Market offers a great day out for all the family. There is a licenced bar and an all-day Bistro serving home-made lunch and afternoon tea. Hot drinks with a mince pie are available all day and incredibly all this is with a Free Entrance.
Among the local produce on sale there will be Jam, Chutney, Homemade Cakes, Homemade Savoury Pies, Homebred wcj Sausages and Olive Oils. There are also other stalls selling a variety of handmade items including jewellery, soft furnishings, knitted goods, wine charms and many other gift items.
Antrobus Village Hall is in the centre of Antrobus Village, which lies in the beautiful Cheshire countryside, with Warrington to the north and Northwich to the south. It is easily accessed from other parts of the County and the North-West, in particular via the M56 motorway and its junction with the A559 (junction 10).
The address is Antrobus Village Hall, Knutsford Road, Antrobus, Northwich Cheshire CW9 6LB.
There is a large car park at the front of the village hall and a small one also to the side. There are full disabled facilities, public toilets and a baby changing area.
All the stallholders look forward to seeing a fabulous turn-out.
For more info on Antrobus Village Hall please go to http://www.antrobusvillagehall.com
Contact
Kay Alexander
***@rkjonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse