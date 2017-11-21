 
iSkiv Ltd Invites You to Meet Hubert Haddad at a Reading Event in Paris Tuesday, 21st November 2017

At 7PM Paris time, Valérie Delbore founder and voice of 'Les Mots Parleurs' will offer a reading in full voice of excerpts of the French novel by Hubert Haddad, "First Snow on Pondicherry".
 
 
PARIS, France - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Valerie Delbore, you are the founder and one of the voices of the association 'Les Mots Parleurs' (https://motsparleurs.org), a French association you launched to read in full voice novelists, poets, essayists from France and other countries.
Why this reading of the novel "First snow on Pondicherry" by Hubert Haddad? Ask Irene Silberstein Director of iSkiv limited (https://www.iskiv.net/).

"Hubert Haddad is well-known to our public, conniving with the association 'Les Mots Parleurs' for many years now," replies Valerie Delbore. "His work is substantial. With this novel, Hubert Haddad offers us a splendid scripting, dragging us along between singing and questioning in a whirlwind of sensations." She adds, "It will be a pleasure to share this abundant text with the public."

This book earned his author several prizes: the 2017 prize Circle Chapel, the Main prize of the City of Asnieres 2017 and the 2017 selection of the JOSEPH KESSEL prize. His publisher, Editions Zulma, ends their presentation of the novel by these words: "In a romantic feat, First Snow on Pondicherry immerses us into an extreme wcj sensory universe, lavish, bumpy, heady. Through the prism of a man who carries with him all the music of the world, he welcomes the inexorable beauty of all his senses (translated from French by Irene Silberstein)."

The reading will begin at 7 PM Paris time Tuesday, 21 November 2017

Booking by email or on the website of 'Les Mots Parleurs': https://motsparleurs.org/lectures/reading-20171121.Hubert....

Librairie Gallimard
15 boulevard Raspail 75007 Paris.

The reading duration will be about 50 minutes. A signing will follow.

Translated excerpt from the book:
"Madras at night, pitch and tar. The air has an oily thickness. A powerful smell of putrefaction loaded with dust and animal ashes seeps under the epidermis, the throat and bronchi. In Jerusalem, for years, every Sunday, he had crossed an Arab market under a sparkling sun. Criers of citrus greeted him. The crowd opened with creasing of fabrics. Bursts of voices answered one each other, near and far, shouting across from the depths of time. We joked and laughed through the floors of the Tower of Babel. It was before the multiplication of attacks, before the wall. An Orthodox Jew had not yet murdered Yitzhak Rabin. One could hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. On some feast days, the voices in the streets mingled with harmony. Hebrew and Arabic, Yiddish, Coptic or Armenian, languages ​​wove together old complicity. In the lull, everything augured appeasement, an opening, something miraculous..." Hubert Haddad
(Excerpt published by Editions Zulma on their website, translated from French by Irene Silberstein).

Valerie Delbore, actress and founder of the Association 'Les Mots Parleurs', since 2003 reads in full voice the scripture of writers, poets and novelists, from France and other countries that she "voices." These literary events take place in Paris and in Burgundy, twice a month or more. iSkiv limited is their partner for the online presence of the association and their content creation.

