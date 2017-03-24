News By Tag
Newly launched iSkiv Ltd Design and E-business Website
Redesigning our iSkiv.net website has been an enriching experience, as we moved to a different vision of our business. We well know how to explore the universes of our clients. Doing the assessment for your own business was full of hazards!
We design websites, e-Business, e-Commerce, intranet information systems. We create and structure content, do the techie side – develop, validate, secure, test, host as needed – we also market the website or system we deliver. From A to Z.
We dedicate our products and services to end-users such as businesses, not for profit associations, artists, consultants and developers as well.
Our knowledge is strong in content design, content optimisation and creative marketing. Our combined expertise makes us a reliable partner for custom projects development.
Redesigning our iSkiv.net website has been an enriching experience, as we moved to a different vision of our business.
We well know how to explore the universes of our clients. We find out their knowledge and experience to grow on it. From there, we design and build their web content. Assessing the business needs for other businesses provides them a clear vision. It has been a different story to achieve the job for ourselves. Doing the assessment for your own business is full of hazards!
We changed our hosting partner. An adventurous tour! We had tested five hosts before we could find the exact offer and the partner of our choice!
Based on our assets, we broke our website content into various areas of interest. In 2017, we relaunched our Design and e-Business website that focuses on:
| Content strategy (https://iskiv.net/
| Web design and web development, from projects to start;
| E-Marketing and creative marketing (https://iskiv.net/
| More information to share with our visitors!
Soon, we will launch further areas, offering dedicated websites for a more focused content discovery.
Contact
iSkiv ltd
Irene Silberstein
+447017026815
***@iskiv.net
