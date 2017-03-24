 
News By Tag
* Ebusiness Design Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pershore
  Worcestershire
  Wales
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Newly launched iSkiv Ltd Design and E-business Website

Redesigning our iSkiv.net website has been an enriching experience, as we moved to a different vision of our business. We well know how to explore the universes of our clients. Doing the assessment for your own business was full of hazards!
 
 
is16_e0G
is16_e0G
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Ebusiness Design Marketing

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Pershore - Worcestershire - Wales

Subject:
Websites

PERSHORE, Wales - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- We are an Internet and information consulting team, with a long track record of real-life and effective solutions. i.S.k.i.v is the acronym of 'Information Strategies Key Intangible Value'. We founded our limited company in the UK in January 2005. Our experience as consultants goes back to 1993.

We design websites, e-Business, e-Commerce, intranet information systems. We create and structure content, do the techie side – develop, validate, secure, test, host as needed – we also market the website or system we deliver. From A to Z.

We dedicate our products and services to end-users such as businesses, not for profit associations, artists, consultants and developers as well.

Our knowledge is strong in content design, content optimisation and creative marketing. Our combined expertise makes us a reliable partner for custom projects development.

Redesigning our iSkiv.net website has been an enriching experience, as we moved to a different vision of our business.

We well know how to explore the universes of our clients. We find out their knowledge and experience to grow on it. From there, we design and build their web content. Assessing the business needs for other businesses provides them a clear vision. It has been a different story to achieve the job for ourselves. Doing the assessment for your own business is full of hazards!

We changed our hosting partner. An adventurous tour! We had tested five hosts before we could find the exact offer and the partner of our choice!

Based on our assets, we broke our website content into various areas of interest. In 2017, we relaunched our Design and e-Business website that focuses on:

| Content strategy (https://iskiv.net/en/content/content.strategy.html) and information architecture (https://iskiv.net/en/content/information.architecture.html) as we see them,

| Web design and web development, from projects to start;

| E-Marketing and creative marketing (https://iskiv.net/en/marketing/creative.marketing.html), the road to increased visibility...

| More information to share with our visitors!

Soon, we will launch further areas, offering dedicated websites for a more focused content discovery.

Contact
iSkiv ltd
Irene Silberstein
+447017026815
***@iskiv.net
End
Source:
Email:***@iskiv.net Email Verified
Tags:Ebusiness Design Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Pershore - Worcestershire - Wales
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share