iSkiv.net website announces an Image Optimisation Service by iSkiv Ltd
Just announced: An image optimisation service dedicated to difficult or complex cases of images, pictures or illustrations. As explains Irene Silberstein, Director of iSkiv Ltd, image errors can hurt the website presence and the marketing efforts
Irene makes things clear: "Our service is dedicated to difficult or complex cases, images, pictures or illustrations created in an improper way. In reality, each time we do a website audit, we find some or many image errors that damage the website results or make it impossible for search engines to fully index it". Explaining further, Irene says "Typically, a business demands an audit after unsuccessfully trying various SEO solutions. They have no idea of the cause of the problem. When such errors appear, they don't know how to get rid of them. Most of the time, when a business demands an audit, the marketing team confronts with bad ranking in search engines. They tried various SEO recipes but do not get the result they hoped. Then, they begin to look for solutions tailored to their needs."
Irene Silberstein continues: "When undertaking an audit, we typically conduct optimisation within the frame of our audit work. We use a creative approach and conduct extensive testing. Once our audit provides the results we need, we first report to tell our client our findings and explain the issues they will have to solve. And she adds: "For images, we mostly do the optimisation work ourselves. Also, we strive to educate the people who work with graphics for our client, so they understand what the web constraints are. We design tailored solutions and create the necessary training material to explain which steps to perform. This is true as well for other optimisation tasks," closes Irene.
Image Optimisation Service: https://www.iskiv.net/
iSkiv Limited is an information and Internet consulting firm delivering web design and development services, as well as marketing services. Created in 2005, iSkiv Limited is managed by Irene Silberstein and Rachel Hageman.
