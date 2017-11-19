News By Tag
Aperion Global Institute's, 'My Career, My Life', Entertainment Scholars to hold live Video for K-12
Entertainment-Residence-Scholars, Amanda McCoy Angelo Ellerbee, Sharon Tomilson and Diana Lovell in partnership with Knowledge Academies STEM Charter School, Nashville, TN will present "Behind the Spotlight" Digital Live to the 2019 graduating class
"I chose this panel to give students real answers to real questions. I want them to have a sense of passion when it comes to their future educational goals said, Amanda McCoy, who is also an Educational Ambassador for the Transpire Girls Leadership Institute.
In further support of the event, Isiah Reese, CEO, of Aperion Global Institue, said, " we are honored to have the opportunity to have several of our Entertainment-
Free public invitation: The event will be available and streamed wcj Live digitally and through Facebook and Twitter Live.
To join go to Aperion Global Institute's Virtual Campus and clicking on the event link:
https://aperionglobalinstitute.com
Date: November 20, 2017
Event start time: 10: am Central
Event ending time: 11: am Central
For more about Aperion Global Institute:
Aperion Global Institute is a unique digital educational model of network affiliates that have a direct focus on its mission which is, "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and creating lifelong learners."
https://aperionglobalinstitute.com
For more about Knowledge Academies;
The purpose of Knowledge Academies is to prepare students to make the best academic and social choices leading to a successful connection to college, community, creativity, and culture.
www.kayouth.org
Contact
Naja Hardmon, FaceFront Public Relations
Aperion Global Institute
8003648610
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
