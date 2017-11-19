 
Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Aperion Global Institute's, 'My Career, My Life', Entertainment Scholars to hold live Video for K-12

Entertainment-Residence-Scholars, Amanda McCoy Angelo Ellerbee, Sharon Tomilson and Diana Lovell in partnership with Knowledge Academies STEM Charter School, Nashville, TN will present "Behind the Spotlight" Digital Live to the 2019 graduating class
 
 
Aperion Global Institute
Aperion Global Institute
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Aperion Global Institute in partnership with Knowledge Academies STEM  Charter School has orchestrated an interactive live digital speaker Entertainment-In-Residence-Scholar series titled, "My Career, My Life: Behind the Spotlight." The program will feature top specialist from the entertainment industry who will speak about the vast opportunities that are available in the field. The featured program speakers include Sharon Tomlinson, CEO, Founder of Studio 11 Films, Amanda McCoy, CEO, Founder, P.E.A.R.L.S. for Girls Character Program, Diana Lovell, CEO, Founder of D-Lovell Entertainment and Media Enterprises, and Angelo Ellerbee, CEO of DoubleXXposure Public Relations and Entertainment Media.

"I chose this panel to give students real answers to real questions. I want them to have a sense of passion when it comes to their future educational goals said, Amanda McCoy, who is also an Educational Ambassador for the Transpire Girls Leadership Institute.

In further support of the event, Isiah Reese, CEO, of Aperion Global Institue, said, " we are honored to have the opportunity to have several of our Entertainment-In-Residence-Scholars participate in this fantastic event. The students, parents, guardians, entire staff, board members along with Art Fuller, CEO, and Founder of Knowledge Academies; are making an enormous impact both in the classroom, the community of Nashville, TN and the nation.  Reese, enclosing said, these and many more additional reasons is why our company will announce a significant financial licensed technology gift; and launch the Knowledge Academies My Connected Campus Digital Learning Institute.

Free public invitation: The event will be available and streamed wcj Live digitally and through Facebook and Twitter Live.

To join go to Aperion Global Institute's Virtual Campus and clicking on the event link:

https://aperionglobalinstitute.com

Date: November 20, 2017

Event start time: 10: am Central

Event ending time: 11: am Central


For more about Aperion Global Institute:

Aperion Global Institute is a unique digital educational model of network affiliates that have a direct focus on its mission which is, "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and creating lifelong learners."

https://aperionglobalinstitute.com


For more about Knowledge Academies;

The purpose of Knowledge Academies is to prepare students to make the best academic and social choices leading to a successful connection to college, community, creativity, and culture.

www.kayouth.org

Naja Hardmon, FaceFront Public Relations
Aperion Global Institute
8003648610
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
Click to Share