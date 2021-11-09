Blaze Fire Games and Basketball Greats launches Groundbreaking OG's of the Hardwood Esports League

By: Blaze Fire Games

OG's Of The Hardwood

-- Blaze Fire Games and OG's of the Hardwood has announced a partnership to create new and refreshing metaverse academic and career pathway opportunities in the gaming and esports industry. As part of the multi-year partnership agreement, Blaze Fire Games will create and launch the OG's of the Hardwood community competition esports league nationally under the national campaign ".""We recognize esports is one of the fastest-growing career pathways fields in the world. The interest in esports is continuous rapid growth, a cross-boundary collaboration that occurs across the various generations between people from all over the world.Partnering with Blaze Fire Games provides our organization the opportunity to accomplish one of our core missions, which is to shrink the digital divide in underserved communities by making accessible to today's youth high-income industry-relevant micro-credentialing through the Blaze Fire Games Academy. We look forward to working with Isiah and Michael and the rest of the Blaze Fire Games creative team and their partners." Tom Hoover, C-founder of the OG's of the Hardwood™OG's of the Hardwood esports and Blaze Fire Games initiative is unique and different because it will include utilizing former roundball great's name, image and likeness branding rights, esports competitive interplay, Blaze Fire Games Academy career pathway certificates, esports pipeline academic degree tracks, scholarship minority-serving institutions including several Historically Black College Universities (HBCUs) esports partnerships such as Saint Augustine University, Benedict College, Dillard University Athletics, Grambling State University Athletics, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, LeMoyne-Owen College (CDC), Voorhees University to name a few.Many former known and unknown professional basketball players and street basketball legends, unsung heroes and sheroes, have never had their stories told. The digital technology world is constantly evolving, with creativity and innovation being at the forefront.Blaze Fire Games and partners are excited and honored that former basketball greats such as former Slam Dunk Champion, Isaiah JR Rider, NYC streetball legend, NBA All-Star, current Head basketball Coach at Fisk University Kenny Anderson, Terry Cummings, Ollie Johnson, streetball legend The Professor, WNBA greats and Tom Hoover to many others have entrusted Blaze Fire Games with this fantastic opportunity.The agreement includes mobile app video games, content creation, non-profit fundraising, speaking appearances, products, and services opportunities this partnership will bring digital merchandise to the gaming and esports marketplace is immeasurable, said Isiah Reese, CEO, co-founder at Blaze Fire Games.For example, SAITAMA LLC crypto-currency company, as part of this partnership, will be launching OG's of the Hardwood limited editions NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens). And Harendata beginning November 15, 2021, will officially open the official OG's of Hardwood ™ online merchandise store. Both of these companies have multi-year signed partnership brand agreements with Blaze Fire Games.About Blaze Fire Games