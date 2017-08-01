News By Tag
Jarvee Elton Hutcherson Funeral Services Set November 21, 2017 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills
Jarvee Elton Hutcherson, President of the Multicultural Motion Picture Association, (MMPA), National President of the American Society of Young Musicians (ASYM) Dies November 8, 2017.
Jarvee Elton Hutcherson was born on June 2, 1954 and died on November 8, 2017. Jarvee E. Hutcherson cause of death is unknown.
Jarvee E. Hutcherson was a Pioneer in Diversity and Inclusion in the Motion Picture and Television Industry. Jarvee Elton Hutcherson was the President of the Multicultural Motion Picture Association, (MMPA), National President of the American Society of Young Musicians (ASYM), President of Dreammation EFX Studios, President of Tri-Elite Entertainment, Ltd., Beverly Hills, Member of Southern California Motion Picture Council, Member of WIF, Actor's Fund, Executive Producer of The Annual Diversity Awards, Member of the Diversity Breakfast Club, Member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and Actors Fund, President wcj of the Hutcherson Family Foundation.
Jarvee E. Hutcherson was a resident of Beverly Hills, California and graduate of Cal State University, Los Angeles. Jarvee Hutcherson leaves behind three brothers and two sisters.
For see photos and more information visit Diversity News Magazine published by Diversity News Publications at: http://diversitynewsmagazine.com/
PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:
Alex Leon, VP and Director of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@
Media Contact
Alex Leon, VP and Director of Marketing & PR
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations
2138671997
***@gmail.com
