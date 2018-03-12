 
Diversity News Magazine Executive Editor In Chief Almost Kidnapped by an American Idol

Diversity News Magazine CEO, President & Executive Editor In Chief Almost Kidnapped by an American Idol Hollywood Contestant.
 
 
Steven Escobar Kidnnaped by American Idol Contesta
Steven Escobar Kidnnaped by American Idol Contesta
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Diversity News Productions, Diversity News Magazine and Diversity News Publications are breaking the news that Steven Escobar, CEO, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine (http://diversitynewsmagazine.com/) , CEO and President at Diversity News Publications (http://diversitynewspublications.com/) , Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio (http://diversitynewsradio.diversitynewspublications.com/) , Director and Producer at Diversity News TV (http://youtube.com/diversitynews) , Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants USA (http://diversitypageantsusa.com/) of Diversity News Productions was almost kidnapped by an American Idol Hollywood contestant on Friday, March 16, 2018 in Hollywood, CA.

Mr. Escobar very professional handled the situation and pleased the individual demands. Mr. Escobar knows people who work for ABC (American Broadcasting Company) American Idol formerly on FOX (Fox Broadcasting Company).

At this time Steven Escobar do not want to release the name, address and phone number of the American Idol contestant who got a ticket to fsbdt come to Hollywood.

More to information to be posted in the coming days. Please follow Steven Escobar social medias.

About Steven Escobar: Esteban A. Escobar (born in El Salvador, Central America on September 6th and U.S. Naturalized on May 20, 2015) is a multi-award winning American journalist, reporter, editor, columnist, writer, producer, director, publicist, radio personality, entrepreneur, accounts receivable specialist, humanitarian and philanthropist. For more information visit http://diversitynewsmagazine.com/aboutus/esteban-steven-e...

###

PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Leon, VP and Director of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@gmail.com

Media Contact
Alex Leon, VP and Director of Marketing & PR
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc
***@gmail.com
2138671997
Source:World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:American Idol, Steven Escobar, Ryan Seacrest
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
