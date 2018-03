Diversity News Magazine Executive Editor In Chief Almost Kidnapped by an American Idol

Diversity News Magazine CEO, President & Executive Editor In Chief Almost Kidnapped by an American Idol Hollywood Contestant.

Steven Escobar Kidnnaped by American Idol Contesta

Diversity News Productions, Diversity News Magazine and Diversity News Publications are breaking the news that Steven Escobar, CEO, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine (http://diversitynewsmagazine.com/), CEO and President at Diversity News Publications (http://diversitynewspublications.com/), Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio (http://diversitynewsradio.diversitynewspublications.com/), Director and Producer at Diversity News TV (http://youtube.com/diversitynews), Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants USA (http://diversitypageantsusa.com/)of Diversity News Productions was almost kidnapped by an American Idol Hollywood contestant on Friday, March 16, 2018 in Hollywood, CA.Mr. Escobar very professional handled the situation and pleased the individual demands. Mr. Escobar knows people who work for ABC (American Broadcasting Company) American Idol formerly on FOX (Fox Broadcasting Company).At this time Steven Escobar do not want to release the name, address and phone number of the American Idol contestant who got a ticket to come to Hollywood.More to information to be posted in the coming days. Please follow Steven Escobar social medias.Esteban A. Escobar (born in El Salvador, Central America on September 6th and U.S. Naturalized on May 20, 2015) is a multi-award winning American journalist, reporter, editor, columnist, writer, producer, director, publicist, radio personality, entrepreneur, accounts receivable specialist, humanitarian and philanthropist.