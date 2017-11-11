News By Tag
Chris "The Journey" James Presents A Must See Production "The Odds Against U.S."
"A Must See" production by Chris "The Journey" James. A poignant tale that highlights the untold narratives of youth struggling with overwhelming odds against them. An uncensored inside look into the hearts, minds, & souls of today's youth.
Introducing a must see production, "The Odds Against U.S" A poignant tell, based on true events, that highlights the untold narratives of youth who deal with overwhelming odds against them and how they overcome, but told from their own perspective. An uncensored inside look into the hearts, minds, & souls of today's youth.
January 19th & 20th 7pm at Atlanta 3D Complex Center, 2244 Panola Rd, Lithonia, GA
The Odds Against U.S. is a compelling, inspiring, remarkable, and most of all a captivating story filled with brilliant acting, superb singing, and is infused with deep raw emotions that move you. The story revolves around the lives of a series of young people that take you on a powerful journey into their stories. This play discusses the reality of urban youth but from their perspective. It is written and performed in poetry-verse and highlights the untold narratives of urban youth who deal with so many odds that are stacked against them such as poverty, academic distress, environmental imprisonment, violence, absent fathers, teen pregnancy and more. The play wcj has been used to help identify the struggles and cultural behaviors of urban youth while also helping educators and even parents to understand this demographic of students. Students too have been able to get a better understanding of their own realities after witnessing this production.
"The Odds Against U.S." not only vividly exhibits the odds against urban youth but it also shows them that they can overcome these barriers. With support they are able to navigate the tumultuous circumstances that life throws their way and are thereby equipped to move forward to create the current reality and future they desire. Listen as the characters share their heartfelt stories and celebrate with them as they work their way through the ups and downs, heroically facing their fears to overcome The Odds Against them.
This dynamic play is written, Directed and produced by Chris "The Journey" James. It features an amazing cast of actors and actresses who are endowed with the ability of engaging their viewer's interest and attention. They are able to tap into the heart of the audience and leave attendees spellbound.
About Chris "The Journey" James
Chris James, a man who is truly on a journey to impact and changes lives in his community and the world. Chris James is a national award winning spoken word poet, TED Talks speaker, playwright, educator, photographer and self-published author. Chris is the creator of several stage plays including the nationally touring, Dear Black People and The Odds Against US. He was featured on the front cover of Arkansas Times Newspaper for being one of Arkansas' top visionaries. He is the founder of Arkansas' only poetry venue and second black owned gallery, The House of Art.
Chris develops and facilitates art integrated poetry writing and performance workshops for K-12 across the country. Through his work, he educates on racial barriers and socio-economic challenges and how we can overcome. He is also very passionate about the awareness of mental health.
For more information, inquiries, and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheChrisJamesJourney.com , 501-366-3793
Media Contact
The Chris James Journey
poetrysaveslivesLR@
501-366-3793
***@gmail.com
